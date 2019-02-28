Alta expectativa por Game Of Thrones ¿Quién ganará el trono?

A esta hora las redes sociales no paran de hacer re-tweet apostando el ganador del juego de tronos.
¿Quien logrará quedarse con el trono en #GameOfThrones? Es la pregunta que muchos seguidores de la serie se hacen en estos momentos.
Vea También: El nuevo tráiler de “X Men Dark Phoenix” ya salió a la luz
Twitter está a reventar por la cantidad de imágenes que circulan mostrando a los posibles ganadores sentados 'en la muestra del triunfo final'.
Incluso pósters y emojis oficiales de la última temporada de la serie no sólo circulan en las redes, sino que también se toman las principales vallas publicitarias del mundo.
⚡️ ¿Quien logrará quedarse con el trono en #GameOfThrones?#DaenerysTargaryen#JonSnow#CerseiLannister#AryaStark#JaimeLannister#TyrionLannister#SansaStark#BranStark#EuronGreyjoy#JorahMormont#Missandei#SamwellTarly#TheonGreyjoy#Varys#NightKinghttps://t.co/Ht4H5rnYtz— Twitter Moments en Español (@MomentsES) 28 de febrero de 2019
It's anyone's game.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) 28 de febrero de 2019
Tweet who you think will reign using #ForTheThrone#SamwellTarly #BrienneofTarth #JaimeLannister #Melisandre pic.twitter.com/y3IHW3tNEJ
Mind the gap, London.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) 28 de febrero de 2019
Tweet your allegiance using #ForTheThrone for a chance to be featured in Picadilly Circus. pic.twitter.com/h3AclHpddq
Will #AryaStark or #SansaStark sit on the Iron Throne?— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) 28 de febrero de 2019
Tweet what is yours using #ForTheThrone to bend the knee. pic.twitter.com/P058745yac
Send a raven, New York City.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) 28 de febrero de 2019
Tweet who you think will sit on the Iron Throne using #ForTheThrone for a chance to be featured in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/5Dg4qkYBoS
Winter is here - in the 6ix.— Twitter Canada (@TwitterCanada) 28 de febrero de 2019
Tweet with #ForTheThrone to share who you think will sit on the Iron Throne. And, you might even get your Tweet on the boards @YDSquare pic.twitter.com/RTOJXasqRO
The Big Apple joined the @GameOfThrones realm.— Twitter New York City (@TwitterNYC) 28 de febrero de 2019
Tweet your allegiance using #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/2FRiPSeFqY
#ForTheThrone @GameOfThrones— P O T A T O skinn (@o_skinn) 28 de febrero de 2019
Saved all the new posters to my phone! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/O9hMvFDOLb
The #KingintheNorth is in the lead #ForTheThrone#LadyStark is right behind.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) 28 de febrero de 2019
Retweet this Tweet to see who remains in the realm. pic.twitter.com/GQq2Chiscf