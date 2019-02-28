Alta expectativa por Game Of Thrones ¿Quién ganará el trono?

Así se mueven las redes sociales.

 A esta hora las redes sociales no paran de hacer re-tweet apostando el ganador del juego de tronos.

¿Quien logrará quedarse con el trono en ? Es la pregunta que muchos seguidores de la serie se hacen en estos momentos.

Twitter está a reventar por la cantidad de imágenes que circulan mostrando a los posibles ganadores sentados 'en la muestra del triunfo final'. 

Incluso pósters y emojis oficiales de la última temporada de la serie no sólo circulan en las redes, sino que también se toman las principales vallas publicitarias del mundo. 


