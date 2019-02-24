¡Falta Poco! Los Oscars iniciarán sin presentador

Hoy 24 de febrero inicia la trasmisión de los Oscar a las 8 pm, hora Colombia, con muchas controversias encima, pues la gala no cuenta con un presentador oficial.
El mundo está a la expectativa esta noche, esperando con ansias con qué sorprenderán los organizadores de este gran evento para no permitir que la ceremonia se arruine por completo.
Por eso, hoy recordamos los nominados de la noche.
Mejor actor de reparto
- Mahersala Ali – Green Book
- Adam Driver – Blakkklansman
- Sam Elliot – A Star ir Born
- Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell – Vice
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Amy Adams – Vice
- Emma Stone – The Favourite
- Marina de Tavira – Roma
- Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
- Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Mary Zophres
- Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell
- Black Panther – Ruth Carter
- The Favourite – Sandy Powell
- Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne
Mejor edición
- Barry Alexander Brown – Blakkklansman
- Patrick J. Don Vito – Green Book
- John Ottman – Bohemian Rhapsody
- Yargos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite
- Hank Corwin – Vice
Mejor banda sonora
- 'Black Panther'
- 'BLACKkKLANSMAN'
- 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
- 'Isle of Dogs'
- 'Mary Poppins Returns'
Mejor película corta de animación
- 'Animal Behaviour'
- 'Bao'
- 'Late Afternoon'
- 'One Small Step'
- 'Weekends'
Mejor película corta de acción real
- 'Detainment'
- 'Fauve'
- 'Marguerite'
- 'Mother'
- 'Skin'
Mejor edición de sonido
- Black Panther
- Roma
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Black Panther
- Roma
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- A Star Is Born
Mejor actor
- Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
- Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe – At Eternity's Gate
- Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
- Christian Bale – Vice
Mejor actriz
- Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
- Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
- Glenn Close – The Wife
- Olivia Colman – The Favourite
- Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Mejor película de animación
- Incredibles 2
- Ralph Breaks The Internet
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse
Mejor fotografía
- Cold War
- The Favourite
- Never Look Away”
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Mejor dirección
- Spike Lee – Blakkklansman
- Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
- Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War
- Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
- Adam McKay – Vice
Mejor documental
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
Mejor cortometraje documental
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
- Shoplifters – Japan
- Roma – México
- Capernaum – Líbano
- Never Look Away – Alemania
- Cold War – Polonia
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Border
- Vice
- Mary Queen of Scots
Mejor película
- Black Panther
- Blackkklansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star is Born
- Vice
Mejores efectos especiales
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Mejor guión adaptado
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Blackkklansman
- Can You Ever Forgive Me
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star is Born
Mejor guión original
- The Favourite
- First Reformed
- Green Book
- Roma
- Vice
Mejor canción
- Black Panther – All the Stars
- A Star Is Born – Shallow
- RBG – I'll Flight
- Mary Poppins Returns – The Place Where Lost Things Go
- The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs – When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings
Mejor diseño de producción
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma