HappyBirthdayHarryStyles Así celebran el cumpleaños de cantante en redes

El cumpleaños del exintegrante de ‘One direction’ es tendencia en Twitter gracias a los seguidores del artista.
Mensajes de admiración y cariño hacía el artista son los que circulan en esta red social.
Vea algunos de ellos:
HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my first love. The first guy whom I fell in love. No one could ever replace your part in my heart. My first bias on the first group that I stan. #HappyBirthdayHarryStyles @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/PQkZoqlkmv— Lex| 5000:1📌Please rt pinned twt (@PiscesKim) 1 de febrero de 2019
you taught me love and kindness and i'm so grateful that 25 years ago you came into this world to change the life of millions of people. love you forever 💗 #HappyBirthdayHarryStyles pic.twitter.com/LdVqJSjjgS— alice (@findshawnn) 1 de febrero de 2019
Happy birthday to the most kindness, wonderful, humble person in this world. Love you and enjoy your day 🌸💟💕#HappyBirthdayHarryStyles pic.twitter.com/piajtkRmSR— Amina🌸 (@kidrauhlamina) 1 de febrero de 2019
Two hearts in one home— Frasi canzoni (@cloudys51369403) 1 de febrero de 2019
SWEET CREATURE -Harry Styles-#HappyBirthdayHarryStyles #1febbraio #1Feb #1February #VH1HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/LPTPL2otlY