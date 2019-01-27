¿Y si estos personajes animados fueran de carne y hueso?

George Evangelista, un artista digital de Melbourne, creó un diseño para ver cómo se verían estos famosos personajes en una película 'live action'.

Pinky y Cerebro /

"¡Es hora de expresar mi amor a los años 80 y los 90, y planeo conquistar el mundo con mi interpretación de Pinky y cerebro!”, escribió George en la imagen que compartió en Instagram y que ya tiene miles de ‘me gusta’.

A varios internautas les pareció “genial” y muchos de ellos manifestaron que el diseño se adaptaría a la perfección a una película en carne y hueso.

