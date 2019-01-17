La nueva Cerveza de Metallica llega al mercado

Después de lanzar blend Whisky, ahora lanzan su propia marca cautivando a los consumidores.

La mítica banda de trash metal acostumbrada a dar grandes sorpresas a sus fans, ahora lanza su propia marca de cerveza en el mercado de los  Estados Unidos donde próximamente lo hará en China, Australia  y Europa.  

En el verano pasado, Metallica lanzó  su blend de whisky donde fue bien recibo por los consumidores. Con el mítico logo de la banda, la cerveza tiene por nombre Enter Night Pilsner.

Las opiniones sobre el sabor de la cerveza han sido excelentes llegando que es perfecto e inigualable.

It’s certainly been no secret, but we are beyond excited to make the official announcement and introduction to #EnterNightPilsner, our collaboration with #ArrogantConsortia, a @StoneBrewing imprint. If you’ve been to one of our recent arena shows, you may have sipped from the black and red cans or even picked up a few in the surrounding neighborhoods. Now we’re expanding nationwide, and come spring, taking it international covering Europe, Australia, China and beyond! ・・・ Keep watching for @EnterNightPilsner at our shows as we fire up the tour again later this week and check out the Arrogant Consortia beer finder to locate Enter Night near you at find.arrogantconsortia.com. 🍻

En su Instagram han compartido fotos donde se ven junto a sus fans probando la cerveza.

 

 

