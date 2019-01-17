La nueva Cerveza de Metallica llega al mercado

La mítica banda de trash metal acostumbrada a dar grandes sorpresas a sus fans, ahora lanza su propia marca de cerveza en el mercado de los Estados Unidos donde próximamente lo hará en China, Australia y Europa.
Lea también: Paris Jackson, la hija del 'Rey del pop' es internada en una clínica
En el verano pasado, Metallica lanzó su blend de whisky donde fue bien recibo por los consumidores. Con el mítico logo de la banda, la cerveza tiene por nombre Enter Night Pilsner.
Lea también: Rihanna demanda a su padre
Las opiniones sobre el sabor de la cerveza han sido excelentes llegando que es perfecto e inigualable.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
It’s certainly been no secret, but we are beyond excited to make the official announcement and introduction to #EnterNightPilsner, our collaboration with #ArrogantConsortia, a @StoneBrewing imprint. If you’ve been to one of our recent arena shows, you may have sipped from the black and red cans or even picked up a few in the surrounding neighborhoods. Now we’re expanding nationwide, and come spring, taking it international covering Europe, Australia, China and beyond! ・・・ Keep watching for @EnterNightPilsner at our shows as we fire up the tour again later this week and check out the Arrogant Consortia beer finder to locate Enter Night near you at find.arrogantconsortia.com. 🍻
En su Instagram han compartido fotos donde se ven junto a sus fans probando la cerveza.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
In celebration of today's official #EnterNightPilsner announcement, @RobTrujillo swung by the @StoneBrewing warehouse in LA to get to know some of the people who help get it out to your neighborhood stores. They even taught him the @ArrogantBastard salute! 😎 🍺 #ArrogantConsortia
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Thanks to everyone who came out to @MauiBrewingCo in Waikiki last night in support of @EnterNightPilsner's debut! We hope that you had a blast meeting @KirkHammett and @ArrogantBastard's Greg Koch and that you loved the beer. Cheers! #EnterNightPilsner #ArrogantConsortia