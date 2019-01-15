El solo de Brian May delante del elenco de 'Bohemian Rhapsody' /

Recientemente uno de los videos que está circulando por las redes sociales es el solo de Brian May, quien estuvo en peno set de grabación de la famosa película 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
Durante una visita al set, el guitarrista Brian May interpretó su famoso y recordado solo, ante el elenco de la producción.
En el video, grabado por Bryan Singer, quien era el director de la cinta y fue despedido en la etapa final de las grabaciones, aparece Gwilym Lee, el actor que dio vida a May.
El guitarrista también compartió la famosa escena en su cuenta de Instagram y acompañó a publicación con un divertido mensaje:
"Cuando grabaron esta escena, yo estaba ahí. ¡Así que Gwil me invitó a tocar! ¿Qué tal lo hago, gente? Bueno, obviamente no soy tan bueno como Gwil, él es un artista experimentado. Nos divertimos mucho", añadió en la publicación.
This clip is stolen from @bryanjaysinger, who was evidently filming it on his iPhone. When the BR team were shooting this scene, I happened to be around, so Gwil invited me to have a go ! How did I do, folks ? Well, obviously not quite as good as Gwil ! He’s a trained artist ! 😊 We had too much fun ! I’d like to see the rest of what happened, captured by the film cameras which were still rolling ... some day. In case you’re wondering why this solo doesn’t sound like the ‘out-take’ solo in the film, I only had the idea to make that happen later, when we were polishing the soundtrack. In any case, we wouldn’t have had the facilities to do that on the day of the shoot. In the film, you hear a variant take on the Bo Rhap solo which just MIGHT have been the one previous to the final one which made it onto the record! Might ! That’s if it hadn’t been a genius first-take keeper. Ha ha ! I honestly don’t remember ! A million thanks to @mrgwilymlee Bri