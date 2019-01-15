Enero de pelos, la campaña que invita a las mujeres a no depilarse

La iniciativa con un juego de palabras en inglés entre ‘enero’ y ‘peludo’ nace por Laura Jackson, una estudiante de 21 años de la Universidad de Exeter en Inglaterra quien se volvió una sensación en Instagram por una fotografía que posteo.

"Después de unas semanas de acostumbrarme, comenzó a gustarme mi vello natural. También me gustó no tener que atravesar el incómodo proceso de rasurarme [...] Me dejé crecer el vello corporal para un performance que realicé como parte de mis estudios de Teatro” comentaba Laura.

La campaña pretende que las mujeres se amen tal y como son y dejen de depilarse en el mes de enero o si desean dejar de depilarse.

El movimiento se volvió sensación en Instagram con fotografías de mujeres de todo el mundo en las que exhiben con orgullo su cuerpo velludo.

Desde Madonna, Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Penélope Cruz y hasta Britney Spears han afirmado en redes sociales que no siempre se rasuran.