La primera persona que pudo cruzar la Antártida en solitario

El explorador y extriatleta Colin O’Brady se convirtió en la primera personas en la historia en cruzar la Antártida de costa a costa en solitario y sin recibir algún tipo de ayuda. Así lo anunció el estadounidense en su cuenta de Instagram, en donde señaló que ese se había convertido en el principal objetivo en su vida.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Day 52: SAVOR AND FOCUS. Somehow I am still going uphill 🤦♂️. I spent the first 6 hours of the day climbing up again to 8300ft (only 1000ft net lower than the Pole). I feel like I am stuck in an M.C. Echer drawing where every direction leads up, a never ending staircase. In this photo I finally crested the big hill looking out on the mountains that lead to my finish line at sea level. Perhaps now I really am going down for good. In these final days I’m reminding myself of two things: First - savor these moments. I’m very eager to finish, but before I know it, I’ll be reflecting on this adventure with nostalgia. So while I’m still out here, I’m trying to enjoy it as much as possible. The second thing is - I need to stay hyper focused on execution. It’s not over until it’s over. Henry Worsely, who was a huge inspiration of mine, tragically lost his life less than 100 miles from completing this traverse. When I was crossing Greenland earlier this year on my very last night, I decided to relax my usual evening routine and didn’t check my campsite well enough and fell waist deep into a crevasse that was 200ft deep. If I’d fallen all the way to the bottom, it could have been game over. It’s often at the end when we are tired that mistakes happen. So for that reason I’m ensuring that I stay hyper focused on all of the details. Merry Christmas Eve everyone. Dear Santa🎅, All I want for Christmas is a stable high pressure weather system to bring 🌞 and no wind. Sincerely, Colin #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
O’Brady, de 33 años, recorrió casi 1.600 kilómetros en 54 días superando las más bajas temperaturas y los desafíos que supone ese continente.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
El recorrido comenzó el pasado 3 de noviembre en el Campamento Glaciar Unión y terminó luego de un último impulso en el que decidió recorrer 32 horas seguidas y 124 kilómetros durante el día de Navidad.
Su travesía consistió además en una competencia con el capitán del Ejército británico, Louis Rudd, quien durante varios días llevó la delantera al comienzo y luego el estadounidense pudo pasarlo. Este sin embargo aún sigue en el trayecto y podría convertirse en el segundo hombre en cruzar la Antártida en esas condiciones.
El estadounidense se preparó para la travesía con un entrenamiento extremo para subir de peso y resistir al frío. En el recorrido llevaba un saco de dormir que le permitía resistir hasta 40 grados bajo cero, paneles solares, esquís de fondo, diferentes localizadores satelitales y un GPS.