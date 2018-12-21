Hija de Carlos Vives calienta las redes con sensual desnudo

Lucy Vives, la hija del cantante vallenato se volvió a llevar todas las miradas en redes sociales, luego de publicar una fotografía semidesnuda, donde agregó unas palabras a su posición de mujer.
La joven nuevamente fue comidilla para los internautas, quien con la mirada de la fotografía y la posición en que la tomó recibió cientos de críticas pero también halagos. La joven estudiante de psicología aparece en la fotografía posando de medio lado y con una de sus manos tapa medio rostro, también se observa que solo lleva puesta una diminuta prenda en su parte inferior del cuerpo.
Y como acostumbra en sus publicaciones envía mensajes a las mujeres contando desde su experiencia personal los cambios que traen la vida y las experiencias por las que ha pasado.
Lea también: Lucy Vives se hizo un atrevido tatuaje en sus partes íntimas
“La piel gruesa no viene fácil y el bullying me enseñó a reírme de mí misma… tomar la vida menos en serio. No podía cortar mis oídos porque a la gente no le gustaba, no me iba a afeitar las cejas porque a la gente no le gustaba y no iba a llorar mientras todo el mundo se ríe. Me encanta una buena broma”, escribió Vives junto a la fotografía que en Instagram supera las 60.000 interacciones.
“En mi cultura, soy demasiado flaca, demasiado ambiciosa, demasiado egoísta, demasiado enojada, demasiado inteligente para ser una mujer. Mira, si ser una mujer significa ser casi todo lo que nunca he sido, pues sí, soy machua. Machua con cojones entonces. ¿Por qué quién carajos quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciones?”, añadió.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
dyke • you’re damn right i got that and a dime sack all through grade school. thick skin doesnt come easy and bullying taught me to laugh at myself... take life less seriously.. i couldnt cut off my ears cuz people didnt like them, i wasnt gonna shave my eyebrows cuz people didnt like them, and i wasnt gonna cry while everyone was laughing. i fuckin love a good joke. especially if it’s me. • machúa in my culture, both men and women are machistas. according to tradition, and many women who preach it, i am not a very good woman. i was raised to be quiet and pretty with nice table manners, so that i find a nice guy with money that'll "take care of me n our kids”. i was to eat enough to look more than healthy so men don't think im sick.. so i don't look like i'm infertile. i was raised to walk straight, la postura pecho y culo pa’fuera, to beat out any other bitch out there tryna take a man i prolly didnt want a girl has to be a mother, a wife, and a lover of the home on man’s terms. and anytime anything was said contrarily, came the quote “being a woman is a sacrifice.” it’s alright because “we’ve all made it” since the beginning, we’ve been ojects of affection and abuse. healers, givers. but never receivers. shutting the fuck up , not stirring any pots. no resistances. La Mujer Conforme. fighting is a thing of the Macho. for centuries women have repressed their realities, laughing with each other about pitty sex with their drunk husbands, n not filing for divorce for the sake of the kids, the car, the house, the money . fear. we scrutinize the women that dare live their truth. when we KNOW we’ve yearned for spiritual autonomy and how many times we’ve ignored mother nature telling us you are you are potential. you are powerful and free. • in my culture, i am too skinny, too ambitious, too selfish, too angry, n too smart to be a woman. see, if being a ‘woman’ means being nearly everything ive never been, pues sí, soy machua. machua con cojones entonces. ¿porque quién carajo quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciónes • blessed being on the cover of 2 gentlemens magazines this year. in hopes that slowly we can redefine that word: Woman