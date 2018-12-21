Hija de Carlos Vives calienta las redes con sensual desnudo

Lucy Vives, la hija del cantante vallenato se volvió a llevar todas las miradas en redes sociales, luego de publicar una fotografía semidesnuda, donde agregó unas palabras a su posición de mujer.

La joven nuevamente fue comidilla para los internautas, quien con la mirada de la fotografía y la posición en que la tomó recibió cientos de críticas pero también halagos. La joven estudiante de psicología aparece en la fotografía posando de medio lado y con una de sus manos tapa medio rostro, también se observa que solo lleva puesta una diminuta prenda en su parte inferior del cuerpo.

Y como acostumbra en sus publicaciones envía mensajes a las mujeres contando desde su experiencia personal los cambios que traen la vida y las experiencias por las que ha pasado.

Lea también: Lucy Vives se hizo un atrevido tatuaje en sus partes íntimas

“La piel gruesa no viene fácil y el bullying me enseñó a reírme de mí misma… tomar la vida menos en serio. No podía cortar mis oídos porque a la gente no le gustaba, no me iba a afeitar las cejas porque a la gente no le gustaba y no iba a llorar mientras todo el mundo se ríe. Me encanta una buena broma”, escribió Vives junto a la fotografía que en Instagram supera las 60.000 interacciones.

“En mi cultura, soy demasiado flaca, demasiado ambiciosa, demasiado egoísta, demasiado enojada, demasiado inteligente para ser una mujer. Mira, si ser una mujer significa ser casi todo lo que nunca he sido, pues sí, soy machua. Machua con cojones entonces. ¿Por qué quién carajos quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciones?”, añadió.