Conozca al churro novio de Miss Universo Catriona Gray

Por medio de Instagram se conoció al novio de Catriona Gray, la nueva Miss Universo, la pareja de la reina es el modelo mitad alemán, mitad filipino Clint Bondad.
Por medio de medios de comunicación internacionales se conoció que la pareja sostienen una relación sentimental hace más de seis años, en la cuenta de Instagram del joven contiene varias fotografías donde se muestra el apoyo que este le brindó durante el certamen.
The face you make when the cutest nose in the universe presses against your face 👀👑🦄 🐥❤️
Happy Valentine's Day to everyone! ♡ Wish we could spend it together today @catriona_gray but there are 365 days in a year and I dedicated them all to showing you how much I love you ♡ ... even if I am on the other side of the planet. I love you. #valentines #valentinesday #love
Crazy what working out with a crazy training partner can do to you! Literally just hit a few sessions and them GAIIINZ became holy! Noticed that when ever I meet @kirk_bondad I literally put on 5 kilos of muscle in hours! 😎 Training becomes survival at that point 😂 Thanks @kirk_bondad for the torture support! Special thanks to @impactsportsclub 😍😘 #bro #gym #fitfam #gymbuddy #pump
The day we celebrated 6 years ❤️ Funny we never realised that our anniversary was on the Independence Day of the 🇵🇭 Ironically however is that we instead lost our independence... but won an amazing journey together that I personally wouldn't exchange for anything. @catriona_gray you have given me an amazing 6 years. You supported me literally in my weakest moments but also kept me from becoming a complete idiot. You are the woman that a kind of man like me needs. Strong, viciously intelligent and not afraid to speak up. First picture by @dookieducay thanks!
My Life Partner <3 We will still have our belated valentine's day ;) Thank you for everything @catriona_gray . You are the one person in my life who I would die for a million times but resurrect one million and one times just to make sure that I give you everything that I have and become even more then I am. You are my life's biggest motivation. I love you. #valentinesday #love #you