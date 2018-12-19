Conozca al churro novio de Miss Universo Catriona Gray

La Miss Universo 2018 sostiene una relación sentimental hace varios años con un modelo.

Por medio de Instagram se conoció al novio de Catriona Gray, la nueva Miss Universo, la pareja de la reina es el modelo mitad alemán, mitad filipino Clint Bondad.

Por medio de medios de comunicación internacionales se conoció que la pareja sostienen una relación sentimental hace más de seis años, en la cuenta de Instagram del joven contiene varias fotografías donde se muestra el apoyo que este le brindó durante el certamen.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

The face you make when the cutest nose in the universe presses against your face 👀👑🦄 🐥❤️

Una publicación compartida de Clint Bondad (@clintbondad) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

There is always light at the end of the tunnel. Never settle for not living OR trying to live to your full potential of happiness! #happy

Una publicación compartida de Clint Bondad (@clintbondad) el

Cargando