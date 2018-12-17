¡Regia! Así luce la nueva Miss Universo sin maquillaje

Este domingo se eligió a la mujer más bella del universo, la ganadora fue la filipina Catriona Gray.

Catriona Gray /

Catriona Gray antes de ser seleccionada como la mujer más bella del Universo compartió en sus redes sociales una foto en la que luce sin una gota de maquillaje.

La publicación la hizo días antes de viajar a Bangkok donde se realizó el certamen, “Estoy lista para el viaje hacia esa corona y para hacerlos sentir orgullosos", escribió la filipina junto a la foto.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

5AM Friday wake-up! ⏰ 7AM 6 Hour land trip to Baler 🚗🌊🌴 2PM-10PM Chairman of the Board for Binibining Baler 2018 👑✨ 10:30PM Land trip straight back to Manila Airport 🚗😱🛫 6AM Saturday: Flight to Ho Chi Minh City 🇻🇳 5PM Charity Event 💙 11PM Snapped this photo after taking off my makeup 😊 a crazy two days for me! I may get stressed but my skin doesn't have to cause my Olay Night Ritual comes to the rescue! It has the Regenerist MSC Cream and Serum that help my skin fight different stressors like UV and pollution and helps boost skin renewal. ✨💛 You can get your own set plus a free limited edition tote on Lazada by clicking the link in my bio! #Olay

Una publicación compartida de Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) el

 

 

