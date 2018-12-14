La NASA publicó la primera selfie de la sonda InSight

Before I dig deep into #Mars , I’m focused on becoming more aware of my surroundings. That’ll help me place my instruments in the best spot on the surface. Here’s a new mosaic of my workspace, stitched together from 52 photos. More: https://t.co/IfIIWQjCOi pic.twitter.com/JfbPmUg2ec

👋 Hello from #Mars! The first pics of me taken from space show exactly where I settled down. See if you can spot my solar panels. Also, thank you to my parachute, back shell and heat shield, now at rest on Mars, having safely delivered me to my new home. https://t.co/FkLu6TQgHF pic.twitter.com/xoX5DfnHkp