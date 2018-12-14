La NASA publicó la primera selfie de la sonda InSight

La imagen fue tomada el 6 de diciembre, afirma la agencia espacial, en ella se pueden ver los instrumentos científicos, los sensores meteorológicos y la antena UHF.
También compartieron imágenes donde muestran lo que sería el área de trabajo de InSight, aquí se puede observar un terreno de 2×4 metros ubicado al frente de la sonda.
Las imágenes tomadas son de gran importancia, ya que con esto podrán decidir donde serán ubicados los instrumentos que se utilizaran para examinar el interior del planeta.
Before I dig deep into #Mars, I’m focused on becoming more aware of my surroundings. That’ll help me place my instruments in the best spot on the surface. Here’s a new mosaic of my workspace, stitched together from 52 photos. More: https://t.co/IfIIWQjCOi pic.twitter.com/JfbPmUg2ec— NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) 12 de diciembre de 2018
👋 Hello from #Mars! The first pics of me taken from space show exactly where I settled down. See if you can spot my solar panels. Also, thank you to my parachute, back shell and heat shield, now at rest on Mars, having safely delivered me to my new home. https://t.co/FkLu6TQgHF pic.twitter.com/xoX5DfnHkp— NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) 13 de diciembre de 2018