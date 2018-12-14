La NASA publicó la primera selfie de la sonda InSight

Para lograr tomar las 11 fotografías donde se puede ver la nave con todos sus paneles solares abierto usó su brazo robótico.

La imagen fue tomada el 6 de diciembre, afirma la agencia espacial, en ella se pueden ver los instrumentos científicos, los sensores meteorológicos y la antena UHF.

También compartieron imágenes donde muestran lo que sería el área de trabajo de InSight, aquí se puede observar un terreno de 2×4 metros ubicado al frente de la sonda.

Las imágenes tomadas son de gran importancia, ya que con esto podrán decidir donde serán ubicados los instrumentos que se utilizaran para examinar el interior del planeta. 

