Mujeres protestan por falta de diversidad de tallas en Victoria's Secret

Esta manifestación la hacen porque se encuentran en contra de la falta de diversidad de tallas que existen en esta tienda.

Londres se encuentra en siete grados de temperatura, los cuales no fueron un obstáculo, para que varias mujeres salieran a protestar en ropa interior frente a una tienda de Victoria's Secret.

Dicha manifestación, fue realizada por el inconformismo que tienen muchas mujeres por la falta de diversidad de tallas.

Con el nombre #fallenangels (ángeles caídos), todas esta mujeres protestaron con pancartas que hacían un llamado a todas las tiendas a tener diversidad de tallas.

So today this happened - Nunude the first UK diverse brand proving skin tone underwear for ALL women collaborated with @love_disfigure campaigners of diversity ❤️ We the #FallenAngels went to @victoriassecret and Oxford Circus - to demand more diversity! It’s not just about body Diversity or skin! It’s about every single difference! We are all equal ! We are all loved and we are all beautiful ❤️ CAN YOU BELIEVE 1 hour after this the paparazzi uploaded in press 🙏🏽🙏🏽 keep swiping for more 👉🏽👉🏽 . #FallenAngels . #victoriassecret #skintonestudy #skin #nude #models #modelling #protesting #diversity #bodypositive #disabilities #disabledfashion #burnsurvivor #scarring #unity .. . . @shutterstock @google @metro.co.uk @cosmopolitan @the.independent @thesun @itvthismorning @loosewomen @eveningstandardmagazine @stylistmagazine

