¿Aceptaría? Hombre pidió matrimonio a su novia con 6 anillos de diamante

El modelo y ex atleta Dennis Brown II, le propuso matrimonio a su novia Atara Dallas, pero lo curioso del asunto es que Brown realizó la propuesta con seis anillos de diamantes.
A través de redes sociales el atleta contó la noticia a sus seguidores, pero no se percató las reacciones que podía causar en sus seguidores por el número tan excesivo de anillos.
Como si los anillos fuera poco Dennis contrató a una docena de personas, entre ellas un fotógrafo, diseñador de accesorios, florista, maquillador, estilista, experto en cortinas, según afirmó el medio internacional Insider.
El soñado momento para muchas estuvo acompañado de un texto gigante donde el ex atleta comentó: “Hoy quería darte el mejor regalo que jamás podría darte…, mi corazón y mi alma por completo”.
As a planner & designer, collaboration makes my heart sing. During this design process it was even more so near to my heart because I had full creative control of what designers, companies and individuals to collaborate with!!!!! More details showcasing their work to follow but please for now please give the below a round of applause!!!! Designer & Planner @themeit_inc Venue @penthouserw Photographer @natevealphotography Videographer @bricksgroup Props @soler_lina Florist @stgermainevents Makeup @mskalamazoo Hair @famouz_may Core Design Assistance @eventsbydetailedaffairs Drapery @justbydesign Linens @overthetoprentallinens Stationary @inkandelegance Glasswear & Flatwear @differentlookrentals @China & Acrylic Rentals @decoraeventrental Day of Assistance @iamteonnathompson @prettyface_by_kay Overall Assistant @xo.malikh Dress @windsor Suit @rasoolsmenswear Jewelry @Macy's Shoes @stevemadden Lunch @purehjuicebar Bride @ataradallas Groom @d.xperience
When I was given the opportunity to plan this amazing proposal...we started with the words....see below for the full love letter! Today, on your special day I had the pleasure of putting a smile on your face all day. For there is no greater gift that I could think to give you. A woman, whose heart is full of love and devotion to me, a woman whose loyalty to all those she loves stands unmatched, a woman whose generosity and willingness to help others around her flourish knows no depths, A woman who single handedly made me a believe that a soulmate, a lover, a prayer warrior, a confidant and a best friend could be wrapped up in one amazingly beautiful soul that was hand crafted for me...... That's why today I wanted to give you the greatest gift that I could ever give you......my heart and soul completley, unwavering and all yours......will you accept and hold my hand in yours through this journey?