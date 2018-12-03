6AM Hoy por Hoy

Victoria’s Secret, el desfile más sensual del mundo

La esperada cita para muchos contempla la exhibición de 60 modelos de lencería presentados en 91 estilos.

Victoria’s Secret /

Este gran desfile que fue realizado en Nueva York será retransmitido este lunes 3 de diciembre por TNT, para Latinoamerica.

Una de las grandes sorpresas fue el regreso de las reconocidas modelos Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, entre otras.

Las mejores fotos:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Lights, camera, FASHION. @kendalljenner’s ready for the #VSFashionShow, tonight 10/9c on @abcnetwork!

Una publicación compartida de Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

@sarasampaio, @aiden & @liuwenlw taking plaid to the next level in Glam Royale. #VSFashionShow

Una publicación compartida de Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

@behatiprinsloo is runway royalty in a sweeping look from Glam Royale. #VSFashionShow

Una publicación compartida de Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

@angelcandices giving FIRE end-of-runway looks per usual. #VSFashionShow

Una publicación compartida de Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Golden glam! @shaninamshaik & @jourdanaelizabeth lighting up the #VSFashionShow runway.

Una publicación compartida de Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

A dazzling debut: @lorena seals her first-ever #VSFashionShow runway walk with a 💋.

Una publicación compartida de Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Feathers & sparkles & Angels with wings…these are a few of our favorite things. #VSFashionShow

Una publicación compartida de Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Ultimate runway LOOK via @winnieharlow & @shawnmendes. #VSxMaryKatrantzou #VSFashionShow

Una publicación compartida de Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) el

 

