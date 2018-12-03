Victoria’s Secret, el desfile más sensual del mundo

Este gran desfile que fue realizado en Nueva York será retransmitido este lunes 3 de diciembre por TNT, para Latinoamerica.
Una de las grandes sorpresas fue el regreso de las reconocidas modelos Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, entre otras.
Las mejores fotos:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Lights, camera, FASHION. @kendalljenner’s ready for the #VSFashionShow, tonight 10/9c on @abcnetwork!
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@sarasampaio, @aiden & @liuwenlw taking plaid to the next level in Glam Royale. #VSFashionShow
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@behatiprinsloo is runway royalty in a sweeping look from Glam Royale. #VSFashionShow
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@angelcandices giving FIRE end-of-runway looks per usual. #VSFashionShow
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Golden glam! @shaninamshaik & @jourdanaelizabeth lighting up the #VSFashionShow runway.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
A dazzling debut: @lorena seals her first-ever #VSFashionShow runway walk with a 💋.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Feathers & sparkles & Angels with wings…these are a few of our favorite things. #VSFashionShow
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ultimate runway LOOK via @winnieharlow & @shawnmendes. #VSxMaryKatrantzou #VSFashionShow