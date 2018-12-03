¡Impresionante! Así fue la boda de Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas

La estrella de Bollywood Priyanka Chopra y el excantante de la banda juvenil ‘The Jonas Brothers’, Nick Jonas por fin se casaron, algunos medios internacionales han nombrado esta como “la boda del año”.
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part of the pre wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. @nickjonas
It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas 📹/📷: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik
Esta boda inició el pasado 1 de diciembre con una ceremonia de preboda, que sirve para que los familiares de los novios se conozcan. A este gran evento estuvieron los hermanos del novio, quienes hacían parte de la banda anteriormente mencionada, y la actriz Sophie Turne estrella de ‘juego de tronos’.
Luego de la millonaria boda, se concluyó el evento con un concurso de baile en el que muchos de los asistentes realizaron su propia versión de cómo se conocieron estos dos artistas.
Priyanka and I have been looking forward to the Sangeet (the musical evening and a pre-wedding ritual) to see what each side of the family had put together. We’re both so full of gratitude for the effort and the love put forth by both families. What an amazing start to a lifetime!! @priyankachopra