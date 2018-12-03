El Pulso del Fútbol

¡Impresionante! Así fue la boda de Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas

Hasta con rito hindú se celebró esta esperada unión.

Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas /

La estrella de Bollywood Priyanka Chopra y el excantante de la banda juvenil ‘The Jonas Brothers’, Nick Jonas por fin se casaron, algunos medios internacionales han nombrado esta como “la boda del año”.

Vea también: Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas cuentan cómo nació su historia de amor 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love.  Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas 📹/📷: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik

Una publicación compartida de Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) el

Esta boda inició el pasado 1 de diciembre con una ceremonia de preboda, que sirve para que los familiares de los novios se conozcan. A este gran evento estuvieron los hermanos del novio, quienes hacían parte de la banda anteriormente mencionada, y la actriz Sophie Turne estrella de ‘juego de tronos’.

Luego de la millonaria boda, se concluyó el evento con un concurso de baile en el que muchos de los asistentes realizaron su propia versión de cómo se conocieron estos dos artistas.

 

 

