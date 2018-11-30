Carlos Vives se pronunció ante polémicos desnudos de su hija /

La hija de Carlos Vives, Lucy Vives se ha convertido en una de las celebridades polémicas por sus reveladoras fotos, algunas, con mensaje sociales muy fuertes que definitivamente llaman la atención de los internautas.
Lucy Vives siempre ha dado de qué hablar por mostrar su cuerpo sin ningún tipo de miedo y aunque para Carlos esto no ha sido fácil, poco a poco ha logrado entender su pensamiento.
“Lucy está en sus estudios en Nueva Orleans. Estudia psicología pero le gusta la sociología, el activismo. Es una defensora de los derechos de la mujer. Ha sido una activista en la universidad. Ella es bastante polémica con ese tema. Le gusta la fotografía. Le gusta usar su cuerpo para dar un mensaje”, dijo en entrevista para la revista People en español.
Lea También: Lucy Vives se hizo un atrevido tatuaje en sus partes íntimas
También, agregó que para él no ha sido nada fácil como papá, "hay mucha gente que la apoya y uno como papá quiere la felicidad para sus hijos, que se sientan realizados”, dijo el cantante.
Una de las últimas noticias que ha generado comentarios tuvo que ver una imagen en la que Lucy mostraba un tatuaje en su zona íntima.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
call me what you want after reading this but after much thought, the following statement is how im choosing to address this . and yes, even just one serious accusation is more than enough for me to say something. my truth is you were a great guy, incredibly professional respectful and it was my pleasure to shoot for you. i am no judge and my intention here is not to accuse. as a student and advocate, for women and civil rights issues in general, however, i can’t put your name on our images without acknowledging this issue. i am sorry but i only wish i knew the following from you, instead of google...and the world • so here goes! • every photographer accused of sexual harassment should find it necessary to tell all his future models and ask for their consent after the fact. be it true or false. this industry is large and too free for its trust, comfort and beauty to be ruined by dishonesty, pride and fear. the art industry is my sanctuary and i know i’m not the only one. im a fan of your work so i neglected to research you negatively, skipping my rule of thumb: we have the resources so we do research on ALL people we work with. period. I’m grateful that im always vigilant, and always accompanied at shoots so i’m lucky to not have even 1 story of discomfort, abuse, or harassment in my 3+ years of nude modeling with over dozens of male and female photographers alike. even with the MeToo movement, not enough people speak about this. im barely in the world of modeling , so i can’t imagine what some men and women experience on a nearly daily basis. i walked into this shoot and had a blessed morning sharing my serenity, my artistic space, and my passion with what i felt was a kidred spirit in a safe space.. only to discover later, from a number of DMs and personal messages concerned that this person had been the accused subject of a very heartbreaking experience publically detailed by a female acquaintance in a shoot setting ... So, EVERYONE! this is the Last collaborative nude shoot ill be working with a new male photographer. not saying women aren’t equally capable of atrocities but this is my protest because men in the arts must see consequences
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
i looked out and waited for someone to explain it all to me. i thought something or someone out there had the answers i was looking for... “why didnt i fix it?” , “why cant i go back?” , “why wont she keep me?”... after standing in the tub on my frozen toes until the porcelain stuck to my skin i realized the answer was simple... and i knew it all along ... why was i always silencing that voice in my head where my intuition sleeps.? • lucy, it’s not about you. not this time, not again. • 📸 @cvatik
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@creativerehabnyc • happy saturday y’all.. last night i almost poked my eye out in my sleep • i missed the beautiful embrace of nudity and a lovely man with a polaroid in new york reminded me yesterday of my first day playing with film in new york, with nothing but skin and self to offer...