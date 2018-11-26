Miley Cyrus celebró su cumpleaños a pesar de perder su casa /

La cantante Miley Cyrus celebró su cumpleaños junto a su novio Liam Hemsworth y su familia a pesar de la triste perdida de su casa gracias a los fuertes incendios forestales en Malibú.
Miley Cyrus cenó con su enamorado Liam Hemsworth, sus padres Tish y Billy, sus hermanos Noah y Trace, entre otros allegados.
"Agradecido por este momento. Mis pensamientos y oraciones con tantos corazones que necesitan ser arreglados. Paz y amor para todos", escribió el padre de Miley Cyrus en Instagram junto a una fotografía de toda la familia reunida.
Thankful for this moment. My thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all.
La celebración de cumpleaños de Cyrus, llega dos semanas después de que ella y su novio perdieran su hogar en Malibú, debido al incendio forestal que arrasó en Los Ángeles.
It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn