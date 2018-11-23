Lucy Vives se hizo un atrevido tatuaje en sus partes íntimas

La hija mayor delo artista vallenato Carlos Vives nuevamente se robó todas las miradas en redes sociales por una atrevida fotografía, donde enseña un sexi tatuaje en sus partes íntimas.
La joven compartió la fotografía por las Stories de Instagram y los internautas no dudaron dos veces en realizar captura de pantalla a la fotografía.
La modelo anteriormente ya había causado gran polémica puesto que acostumbra a compartir fotografías en topless, donde asegura no volver a realizar trabajos con un fotógrafo que fue acusado de acoso sexual.
call me what you want after reading this but after much thought, the following statement is how im choosing to address this . and yes, even just one serious accusation is more than enough for me to say something. my truth is you were a great guy, incredibly professional respectful and it was my pleasure to shoot for you. i am no judge and my intention here is not to accuse. as a student and advocate, for women and civil rights issues in general, however, i can’t put your name on our images without acknowledging this issue. i am sorry but i only wish i knew the following from you, instead of google...and the world • so here goes! • every photographer accused of sexual harassment should find it necessary to tell all his future models and ask for their consent after the fact. be it true or false. this industry is large and too free for its trust, comfort and beauty to be ruined by dishonesty, pride and fear. the art industry is my sanctuary and i know i’m not the only one. im a fan of your work so i neglected to research you negatively, skipping my rule of thumb: we have the resources so we do research on ALL people we work with. period. I’m grateful that im always vigilant, and always accompanied at shoots so i’m lucky to not have even 1 story of discomfort, abuse, or harassment in my 3+ years of nude modeling with over dozens of male and female photographers alike. even with the MeToo movement, not enough people speak about this. im barely in the world of modeling , so i can’t imagine what some men and women experience on a nearly daily basis. i walked into this shoot and had a blessed morning sharing my serenity, my artistic space, and my passion with what i felt was a kidred spirit in a safe space.. only to discover later, from a number of DMs and personal messages concerned that this person had been the accused subject of a very heartbreaking experience publically detailed by a female acquaintance in a shoot setting ... So, EVERYONE! this is the Last collaborative nude shoot ill be working with a new male photographer. not saying women aren’t equally capable of atrocities but this is my protest because men in the arts must see consequences
En la captura de pantalla que realizó la activista social se observa luciendo una blusa corta con una ropa interior con demasiada transparencia donde claramente se observa el atrevido tatuaje.
Para ver la fotografía completa abrir la imagen del tiut.
¿Si vieron el tatuaje de la hija de Carlos Vives? 😧 pic.twitter.com/NUIvnSeShD— Iamchisme (@ChismesCol) 19 de noviembre de 2018