Los famosos le dicen adiós a la leyenda del cómic

Miles de famosos reaccionaron a la triste noticia de la muerte de Stan Lee y se pronunciaron a través de las redes sociales.

Así se despiden los famosos de Stan Lee por redes sociales /

La última noticia fue la triste muerte de Stan Lee, según el medio TMZ, Lee fue trasladado esta mañana al centro médico Cedars- Sinaide Los Ángeles en donde falleció en las últimas horas. 

Stan Lee tenía 95 años y había dedicado gran parte de su vida al mundo de los cómics, a la producción audiovisual y al cine.

Les También : ¡Por siempre Excélsior!, adiós a una leyenda

Muchos internautas y famosos están consternados por la muerte del famoso creador de Marvel, quien se convirtió en una de la leyendas  del cómic al rededor del mundo.

Por lo anterior, varios famosos se pronunciaron al respecto y se despidieron de la leyenda del cómic. 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark ( 📸 @jimmy_rich )

Una publicación compartida por Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://www.marvel.com/remembering_stan_lee

Una publicación compartida por Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Una publicación compartida por Stan Lee (@therealstanlee) el

