Los famosos le dicen adiós a la leyenda del cómic

La última noticia fue la triste muerte de Stan Lee, según el medio TMZ, Lee fue trasladado esta mañana al centro médico Cedars- Sinaide Los Ángeles en donde falleció en las últimas horas.
Stan Lee tenía 95 años y había dedicado gran parte de su vida al mundo de los cómics, a la producción audiovisual y al cine.
Muchos internautas y famosos están consternados por la muerte del famoso creador de Marvel, quien se convirtió en una de la leyendas del cómic al rededor del mundo.
Por lo anterior, varios famosos se pronunciaron al respecto y se despidieron de la leyenda del cómic.
I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark ( 📸 @jimmy_rich )
Stan Lee and Dr. Seuss and Ray Bradbury. That’s where it begins and ends with me. To those of us who have been so deeply affected by the humanity of his imagination, the understanding of reaching beyond our potential and the necessity of tapping into our immeasurable imaginations, we thank you and are forever indebted. Rest In Peace Dear Stan. You made our time here a better one. #ripstanlee @robliefeld
Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) 12 de noviembre de 2018
There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 12 de noviembre de 2018
Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://www.marvel.com/remembering_stan_lee
He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan.— DC (@DCComics) 12 de noviembre de 2018
