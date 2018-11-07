¡OMG! Justin Bieber se tatuó la cara por amor a Hailey Baldwin

El músico canadiense se ha caracterizado por sus extravagantes tatuajes, pero lo que ha sorprendido a sus miles de seguidores es que esta vez se dibujó el rostro en honor de su futura esposa en su cuerpo.
La noticia se conoció por medio del diseñador quien realizó el tatuaje, Keith McCurdy del estudio Bang Bang, contó que el artista se marcó la piel en compañía de su futura esposa Hailey Baldwin.
Según afirman sus seguidores este nuevo diseño en su piel se trataría de un homenaje al amor que están viviendo actualmente y que ha sorprendido a sus cientos de seguidores
“Los dos se hicieron un tatuaje. El de Justin es en la cara y aún no he visto ninguna fotografía en la que sea visible, así que debe de estar haciendo un buen trabajo tratando de pasar desapercibido. En realidad, el suyo es muy delicado y pequeño. Y no se han hecho el típico tatuaje de pareja… Pero no quiero desvelar demasiado hasta que no sea de dominio público” contó el artista gráfico a un medio de comunicación estadounidense.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!