¡OMG! Justin Bieber se tatuó la cara por amor a Hailey Baldwin

El músico canadiense se ha caracterizado por sus extravagantes tatuajes, pero lo que ha sorprendido a sus miles de seguidores es que esta vez se dibujó el rostro en honor de su futura esposa en su cuerpo.

La noticia se conoció por medio del diseñador quien realizó el tatuaje, Keith McCurdy del estudio Bang Bang, contó que el artista se marcó la piel en compañía de su futura esposa Hailey Baldwin.

Según afirman sus seguidores este nuevo diseño en su piel se trataría de un homenaje al amor que están viviendo actualmente y que ha sorprendido a sus cientos de seguidores

“Los dos se hicieron un tatuaje. El de Justin es en la cara y aún no he visto ninguna fotografía en la que sea visible, así que debe de estar haciendo un buen trabajo tratando de pasar desapercibido. En realidad, el suyo es muy delicado y pequeño. Y no se han hecho el típico tatuaje de pareja… Pero no quiero desvelar demasiado hasta que no sea de dominio público” contó el artista gráfico a un medio de comunicación estadounidense.