El papel de los influenciadores en la política estadounidense

Los ojos del mundo están puestos en las elecciones legislativas de Estados Unidos. Sin lugar a dudas, las redes sociales son eje central dentro del proceso electoral. Recordemos que en los pasados comicios Facebook jugó un papel trascendental en el panorama político llevando a la elección del actual mandatario Donald Trump.
Ahora bien, quienes más entienden la importancia de las plataformas digitales en la actualidad son las celebridades. Precisamente estas están unidas con el objetivo de promover el voto en Estados Unidos. Por ejemplo, en las redes sociales se han compartido vídeos y mensajes para que los electores se registren en las legislativas de noviembre.
Para empezar, varias mujeres famosas, incluidas las actrices Julianne Moore y Jodie Foster y la cantante Cher hicieron parte de un video producido por el empresario Michael Bloomberg. Esta convocatoria está claramente dirigida a los votantes, en particular mujeres, que desean un cambio de política al más alto nivel del estado de Estados Unidos.
Vote #BecauseItMatters – for all the issues you care about. On November 6th, this election will be decided by turnout and getting people to cast their ballots. Thank you to Jodie Foster, @_JulianneMoore, @LilyTomlin, @ConstanceWu and every woman who participated in this effort. pic.twitter.com/x2H7Obi9MY— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) 30 de octubre de 2018
Asimismo, el pasado 05 de octubre la actriz Julia Louis quien activamente comparte en sus redes sociales invitaciones para registrarse a las elecciones fijó en sus redes sociales un trino que afirma “¡Ahora te necesitamos más que nunca, para multiplicar tu voto, para que podamos terminar con esta locura!”
We need you now more than ever to multiply your vote, so we can end this madness!— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) 5 de octubre de 2018
Find the perfect way to volunteer here: https://t.co/oliUuJ9MX4 #mutliplyyourvote pic.twitter.com/fmZ7SeQ4Ud
Por otro lado, 02 de octubre la actriz Scarlett Johansson, el actor Mark Ruffalo y la modelo Zoë Kravitz realizaron un video que denominaron ‘Mi primera vez’.
En el este, que apunta a un público mayor de 18 años, las celebridades cuentan cómo fue su primera vez votando. Incluso una de las frases que invita a los nuevos votantes afirma “Nosotros tenemos los números, tenemos los nombres, nosotros podemos hacerlo”.
Anteriormente, a finales de septiembre, la organización sin ánimo de lucro Rock the Vote junto a HBO, compartió un video en el que varias celebridades incluidas Sarah Jessica Parker, Kumail Nanjiani, George R. R. Martin, entre otros, aguardaban en silencio un minuto. Al finalizar el corto decía “Ahora, la única voz que necesita ser oída es la tuya”, como motivo de invitación al registro de las elecciones.
Desde otro punto de la industria del entretenimiento, la reconocida cantante Taylor Swift, explicó en su cuenta de Instagram que los acontecimientos de los últimos dos años habían hecho que ella creyera pertinente opinar sobre la situación política del país.
En la publicación la cantante hizo un llamado a participar en los comicios. Sorprendentemente, en las 36 horas siguientes a la publicación, las inscripciones de nuevos votantes se dispararon consiguiendo más del doble de los inscritos en todo el mes de septiembre y cinco veces más que en agosto.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Luego, en los American Music Awards Swift afirmó: "Este premio y cada premio que se entregó esta noche fue elegido por votación de la gente. ¿Y ustedes saben qué más se elige por votación de la gente?: las legislativas el 6 de noviembre".
Is it cool that she said all that? Of course it is. @taylorswift13 accepts the award for #AMAs Artist of the Year! 🎉 #TaylorSwiftAMAs pic.twitter.com/EmTzjlB8uH— American Music Awards (@AMAs) 10 de octubre de 2018