FatYoga la nueva práctica inclusiva para mujeres de talla grande

Yoga, tradicional disciplina física y mental que se originó en la India tiene como principal objetivo cultivar y madurar la mente por medio de la meditación.
Generalmente esta práctica se asocia a mujeres de textura delgada capaces de realizar con facilidad las posturas de este deporte gracias a la flexibilidad de su cuerpo.
Por medio de las redes sociales ha crecido una nueva tendencia que se ha convertido en un movimiento inclusivo que invita a las mujeres de tallas grandes a sumarse a esta práctica.
Por medio del hashtag #FatYoga un grupo de mujeres busca demostrar por medio de las redes sociales que “la talla” de la ropa no es un impedimento y que las poses imposibles no están reservadas para las mujeres delgadas.
What’s up? Feeling like a Happy Baby this morning, rocking side to side, cooing or mumbling or whatever the hell it is adults do. And yes, my inner thighs are dark - a combination of a big birth mark and having thick thighs my entire life - yes, even when I weighed under 100 pounds, my thighs still touched. And no, do not come into my DM offering me the services of your penis, big or small. Believe it or not, I know where to get penises for free. And lastly, thank you @mynameisjessamyn for the inspiration. #thickthighssavelives #yoga #bebold #bestrong #befearless
Знаете,что открывает во мне женственность? ⠀ Не внимание мужчин нет.Я чувствую себя женщиной,когда занимаюсь йогой.Именно в такой одежде,именно с такой причёской,именно с этим циллюлитом на бёдрах. ⠀ Думаете я первый толстый йог в мире?Нет девочки и мальчики,есть женщины по всему миру,которые так же ,как и я хотят уйти от рамок яжматерей и не стесняясь демонстрируют своё не идеальное тело,только их смотрят сотни тысяч подписчиков. ⠀ Меня же и двух тысяч не смотрят,а засирают,как будто целый миллион! ⠀ Извините,но я презираю тех,кто учит жизни взрослого человека,а сам своего говна не видит. ⠀ Иди,покажи миру пример идеальной матери и жены,хули ты здесь делаешь? ⠀ Девочки,прежде чем обидеть кого-то поймите,всем на ваши высеры плевать!Кричи и высвобождай энергию в постели с мужем,хоть где-то твой КПД пригодится. ⠀ Всем хорошего дня и отличного настроения! #жизнь #пп #фитнес #толстыййог #ялюблютебяйога #yoga #fatyoga #learnyoga #yogaathome #yogaforbeginners #curvyyoga #dailyyoga #толстая_йога
Screenshots make the internet think I can hold this for more than a second 😋. #fatyoga #scorpionhandstand #backbend
Hellooooo, to all the new beautiful people around here? You got any questions?! I got answers! I think...🤔 Depends on the question, actually BUT I'm glad you all are already following @bigbottombehavior cause Havala is amazing and makes some of the best leggings I've ever put on this booty! Oops, I mean body. Lolololol. Hope you've all had a nice start to your week and if it wasn't, well... tomorrow is another day. 💕 . . . . . . . . . #yogafam #yoga #yogaforeverybody #yogaforeveryone#representationmatters #pocyoga #yogaatanysize #yogatherapy #yogaeverydamnday #yogaaday #yogini #curvyyoga #LAyoga #LAyogini #818 #sfv #plussize #practicepracticepractice #inspiration #fatyoga #fatbabe #motivation #effyourbeautystandards #honormycurves #bigandblunt