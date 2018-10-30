¡Impactante! Así le quedó el ojo a un boxeador en pelea por titulo mundial

Anthony Yigit, boxeador sueco, le fue imposible terminar una pelea frente al bielorruso Ivan Baranchyk, con quien luchaba por el titulo mundial superligero de la Federación Internacional de Boxeo.
Yigit llegó a esta pelea con un balance positivo, 21 victorias, de las cuales siete fueron por KO y un empate. Sin embargo, su pelea por el titulo mundial no fue lo esperado.
Su contrincante, el bielorruso Baranchyk, lo tenía arrinconado. Para el séptimo round, el juez tuvo que suspender la pelea por orden del médico del boxeador sueco, puesto que Yigit tenia el ojo izquierdo sumamente inflamado.
Por otro lado, el campeón bielorruso consiguió ascender de categoría, mientras que el sueco agradece a través de sus redes sociales a sus seguidores que lo apoyaron, tras la impactante imagen de su ojo.
Well, that didn't go as planned.. The gameplan was to be competitive in the first couple rounds but keep the distance and then take over in the latter rounds. I got drawn in to unnecessary fights with him and that's where he wanted me. I was down 2 rounds with two of the judges scorecards and one judge had it even, coming in to the 8th round. With 5 more rounds to go I was quite certain I could've flipped it. The eye is ok (looks worse than it is), got a couple of stitches above the eyebrow from a cut, drained blood from my ear and also got a small fracture in my jaw in the 5th round. A tough Saturday night, in other words. I just want to say thank you to everyone who's been supporting me and cheering for me. I hope you enjoyed my fight even though it didn't go my way but I will come back stronger. Love you all! ❤️
Merhaba arkadaşlar! Hepinizin iyi dilekleri için çok teşekkür ederim. Gördüğünüz gibi, gözum iyileşiyor. Bugün İsveçe dönüyorum. Umarım maçımı beğendiniz ve bana destek olmaya devam edeceksiniz. Türkiye'den aldığım destek inanmadığım kadar büyük ve hepinizin bana yazdıklarınız için teşekkür ederim. Sizi seviyorum. Bir dahaki sefere daha güçlü dönecem ve dünya şampiyonu olacam, İnşallah!