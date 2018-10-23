Barcelona vs Internazionale

Actor de Game Of Thrones, 'La Montaña' se casó

Más conocido como 'The Mountain' en la famosa serie, contrajo nupcias recientemente con su prometida Kelsey Henson.

Hafpór Júlíus Björnsson, mejor conocido por su papel de The Mountain (Gregor Clegane) en la serie de televisión Game of Thrones (Juego de Tronos),  declarado oficialmente así al obtener el récord Guinness, recientemente se casó con su prometida Kelsey Henson.

El atleta y actor islandés, vencedor del Arnold Strongman Classic 2018 tras levantar 472 kilos y marcar así un nuevo récord mundial, contrajo matrimonio en su natal  Islandia, tras poco más de un año de relación.

La Montaña, como se le llama en la serie de HBO al actor de 29 años, publicó en su cuenta de Instagram imágenes de su boda con Kelsey, quien mide apenas 1,57 metros ante los 2,05 de él.

"Es con gran placer que ¡ahora puedo llamar a Kelsey Morgan Henson mi esposa!", escribió.

