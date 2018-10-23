Actor de Game of Thrones, 'La Montaña' se casó /

Hafpór Júlíus Björnsson, mejor conocido por su papel de The Mountain (Gregor Clegane) en la serie de televisión Game of Thrones (Juego de Tronos), declarado oficialmente así al obtener el récord Guinness, recientemente se casó con su prometida Kelsey Henson.
El atleta y actor islandés, vencedor del Arnold Strongman Classic 2018 tras levantar 472 kilos y marcar así un nuevo récord mundial, contrajo matrimonio en su natal Islandia, tras poco más de un año de relación.
Lea También: ¡Suenan campanas! Karen Bray se casa
La Montaña, como se le llama en la serie de HBO al actor de 29 años, publicó en su cuenta de Instagram imágenes de su boda con Kelsey, quien mide apenas 1,57 metros ante los 2,05 de él.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!❤️ . I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I’m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side. @kelc33 🐥🦍 #justmarried
"Es con gran placer que ¡ahora puedo llamar a Kelsey Morgan Henson mi esposa!", escribió.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life. ♥️ . @thorbjornsson I love you now and forever and promise to stand by your side through all that life throws at us. I love you baby! 👰🏼🤵🏼 . . @weddingiceland . #married #justmarried #wife #husband #wifelife #ballandchain #together #forever #partners #soulmate #bestfriend #goals #love #happy #happiness #smiles #beautiful #family #secret #intimatewedding #wedding #photography #weddingphotography #weddingphoto #iceland #lava #fields #viking #canadian