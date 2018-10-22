¡Qué cambio! Así luce Cindy Crawford sin maquillaje /

La exmodelo de 52 años ha dejado a todos su seguidores sorprendidos por su más reciente publicación en su cuenta de Instagram, en la que luce sin una gota de maquillaje, sin filtros y totalmente al natural.
La estadounidense, preparada en la foto para comenzar su ejercicio rutinario, ya se ha ganado los halagos y alabanzas de sus fans. Su publicación acumula más de 128.000 likes y va camino de los 2.000 comentarios.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Cindy es una de las modelos consideradas emblemáticas y demuestra con estas fotografías que puede lucir fabulosa sin necesidad de usar una gota de maquillaje, además, no es la primera vez que la modele publica este tipo de fotografías, anteriormente también sorprendió a más de uno.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@SamanthaMcMillin_Stylist nominated me to join the #WOKEUPTHISWAYchallenge — to help support the journey back to realness...and I accepted! No filter, no makeup, no hair product (except what was left from yesterday’s shoot—ha!). I now nominate @cturlington, @helenachristensen, and @gailelliottofficial. PLEASE READ BELOW ✨ • • • Repost @ashleypweston: Social media is a powerful tool where you’re in charge of WHAT/WHEN/WHERE/HOW you want to present yourself to the world. And of course we all want to present perfection - who doesn’t love a good filter?? But why do we think posting our authentic, real self is somehow not ❤️-able enough? It’s time to wake up. Your true YOU is 💥🙌🏽💣🔥🖤!!! Today I stand here with @iamfashionlaine & @ladygaga’s @btwfoundation to support the #WokeUpThisWayChallenge & bring some realness back to social media. And now I’m asking YOU to be part of this challenge too and bring awareness and spread this much-needed conversation around the world. Let’s unite and do this altogether! . 1️⃣. Post a photo of yourself how you look when you wake up in the morning (no hair done, no makeup, no filter!!) with the hashtag #WokeUpThisWayChallenge and talk about how you’re spreading the message to bring realness back to social media . 2️⃣. Tag 3 (or more!) friends to challenge them next to post a morning photo . 3️⃣. If you aren't ready to share your unfiltered morning selfie, instead donate money to @ladygaga’s @btwfoundationwhich is committed to promoting the wellness of young people and inspiring them to create a kinder, braver world.