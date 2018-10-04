Time hace homenaje a víctima de agresión sexual en el caso Kavanaugh

Kavanaugh, un reconocido juez de Estados Unidos, está en el centro de la controversia porque es acusado por 3 mujeres de agresiones sexuales.
Una de ellas, Christine Blasey Ford, quien testificó ante el Comité y contó que en 1982 Kavanaugh la amarró, la tocó de forma inapropiada e incluso creyó que iba a violarla.
Ante la declaración de Ford, la revista Time recreó en su más reciente portada una versión ilustrada de lo que fue el testimonio de la víctima.
Esta edición forma con palabras la silueta de Christine, levantando su mano derecha como juramento a la verdad.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
When Dr. Christine Blasey Ford walked in to face the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27, raised her right hand and swore to tell the truth, it was clear that an unassuming psychology professor and mother of two was about to change the course of current events in real time. “I am here today not because I want to be,” Ford said to Senators, who were prepared to assess her allegation that Judge Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her some 36 years ago, a charge he vigorously denies. “I am terrified.” At stake was a potential lifetime appointment to the #SupremeCourt that could change decades of legal rulings and affect the nation’s faith in its judiciary. The hopes and fears of #women and men who have lived with the trauma of sexual violence were riding on the credibility of Ford’s testimony. By the time the hearing ended, Ford had done more than prove herself a credible witness. Women called into C-SPAN to tell their own, decades-old stories of harassment and rape. #WhyIDidntReport exploded on social media, a rallying cry for those who had never gone public about their own sexual assault until then. Ford’s testimony slowed the machinery of political power when it was fully in gear. An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Oct. 3 found that 45% of respondents thought Ford was telling the truth, compared to 33% who believed Kavanaugh. That’s a marked shift from 1991, when Americans sided with Clarence Thomas after Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment. The facts remain unsettled, and Ford’s testimony may not prevent Kavanaugh’s confirmation. But it was a powerful warning that wealth, status and a record of professional accomplishments were no longer enough to override credible allegations of sexual assault, no matter when they occurred. To young #men, it was a message that drunken violence could shadow them. To victims, Ford’s testimony was an invitation to speak up, no matter how powerful the accused, no matter how long ago the attack. People will listen, the country seemed to reassure them. We will believe you. Read this week’s cover story on TIME.com. Illustration by John Mavroudis (@zenpop) for TIME; animation by @brobeldesign
En la publicación se puede leer un análisis de lo que sería un cambio en un posible nombramiento de la Corte Suprema y las implicaciones que trae esta decisión en la fe y confianza de los estadounidenses y su justicia.
Sobre el tema: El ataque cambió mi vida: acusadora de Brett Kavanaugh
La revista también recalca que, al finalizar la audiencia Ford logró demostrar que era un testigo creíble. Con este, se frenó la maquinaria del poder político.
“El testimonio de Ford no puede impedir la confirmación de Kavanaugh. Pero fue una poderosa advertencia de que la riqueza, el estado y un registro de logros profesionales ya no eran suficientes para anular las acusaciones creíbles de agresión sexual, sin importar cuándo ocurrieron.”
Para finalizar, se cierra la publicación con “Nosotros te creemos”, haciendo una invitación a denunciar agresiones sin importar el tiempo o cuán poderoso sea el agresor.
Le puede interesar: Brett Kavanaugh al estilo Saturday Night Live