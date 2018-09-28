¿Llegará la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres? Se pregunta Time

La revista estadounidense Time presentó una nueva portada en la que dice que todos los hombres y las mujeres fueron creados iguales, sin embargo en un sencillo diseño se pregunta sí llegará el momento en el que ese postulado se cumpla.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
@irincarmon set out to understand what the country most focused on #genderequality might teach the U.S. So she went to Sweden, ranked No. 5 for gender-equality on the most recent World Economic Forum scorecard. The U.S.? No. 49. Next to “days of paid parental leave” on America’s scorecard is a zero. Sweden allocates 480 days per birth, with three months assigned to each parent to encourage #dads to take more. It also outranks the U.S. in women’s “economic participation and opportunity” by seven points and in “political empowerment,” which measures women in elected office, by 88 slots. That women still make up only 20% of the U.S. Congress and 0% of the Republicans of the Senate Judiciary Committee was thrown into sharp relief amid the allegations that Supreme Court nominee #BrettKavanaugh. After spending much of the past year reporting on sexual harassment and assault, Carmon arrived in Sweden feeling pretty bleak about men. "As a feminist,” she writes, "I’m supposed to believe that equality is attainable and that men can be partners, but recent revelations and presidential elections have cruelly tested my optimism.” Sweden itself has been having a reckoning with sexual abuses of power, one that has challenged its self-conception as a beacon of gender equality. “When you’re living in the most gender-equal country in the world," says Member of Parliament Birgitta Ohlsson, "people try to sometimes hush down, because it doesn’t fit the image." Maybe it’s no accident that the gut-wrenching truths of #MeToo have come at a time of massive political upheavals, of establishments of all natures being tossed out. What will it take for American women and men to be equal? “If we can’t find out in Sweden," Carmon adds, "who knows where we can?" Read more on TIME.com. TIME photo-illustration; animation by @brobeldesign
En un reportaje compara la situación de Estados Unidos y de otros países con la de Suecia, en donde explica que las mujeres han avanzado en la búsqueda de sus derechos y actualmente tienen beneficios que se aplican de forma igualitaria a la población.
Destaca que ese país, al igual que otros de los nórdicos, va avanzado en temas de bienestar de la población. Menciona casos como el de los períodos que les dan a hombres y mujeres después de tener bebés, los trabajos que llevan a cabo los hombres en las casas y la gran cantidad de padres que se ven en los parques cuidando a sus bebés.
Afirma también que hay un sistema universal de salud y de cuidado de los hijos que está bajo la agenda de igualdad de género. Aunque dice que aún debe mejorar en cuestiones de pagar lo mismo a hombres y mujeres, y que las cifras de violaciones a mujeres son alarmantes en los últimos años.
La revista aclara que los beneficios también han sido conseguidos a través de un sistema de altos impuestos para familias e individuos, que permiten mayor inversión en áreas de bienestar que pide la población. Señala que eso ha llevado a que los ciudadanos se incentiven más en su papel en la sociedad y dice que si en ese país lo han logrado, aún hay alguna esperanza para Estados Unidos.