Foca abofetea a un hombre con un pulpo

Kyle Mulinder, un kayakista de Kaikoura,una isla al sur de Nueva Zelanda, nunca se esperó vivir de primera mano un enfrentamiento entre una foca y un pulpo por sobrevivir.
Mientras que Mulinder estaba con sus amigos en el mar, de la nada apareció una foca que luchaba contra un pulpo, de repente de la boca del mamífero salió disparado el pulpo que golpeo el rostro de Mulinder.
Wrong place, right time. 😂 Yes I got slapped in the face with an octopus by the seal! I know crazy right. Here’s the story. Last weekend I was out testing the new #GoProHero7 with @kaikourakayaks and my mate @taiyomasuda. After a fun paddle around the peninsula catching waves we spotted a giant male seal fighting an octopus. Before we knew it the fight came to us and well the rest is slap to the face 😂 I’m not sure who got more of a surprise the seal, the octopus or me. Either way the octopus held onto the bottom of kayak for some time before our guide was able to get it off with his paddle then it swam away to fight another day. True story. #GoPro #Kaikoura #Hero7Black #GoProANZ
La escena quedó registrada en una cámara, gracias a que el compañero de Mulinder, Taiyo Masuda, estaba probando su nueva GoPro.
"Fue súper divertido en lugar de aterrador, nos reímos enseguida", dijo Mulinder.