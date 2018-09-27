A Vivir Que Son Dos Días

¡Muy fuertes! Así lucen los bíceps de Jennifer Lopez

Recientemente la cantante publicó una fotografía en la que luce sus fuertes brazos, donde quedó claro su pasión por el deporte.

Recientemente Jennifer Lopez compartió una fotografía en su cuenta de Instagram en la que luce muy orgullosa sus trabajados bíceps, la fotografía fue tomada después de realizar un show en Las Vegas. 

"¡Me siento como una súper mujer después del show de esta noche!", comentó Lopez en su publicación. 

"Cuando comencé esta carrera pensé que '¡Oh! Dios mío, 15 shows en 27 días es demasiado...', pero me hice una promesa de dejarme caer me haría aún más fuerte al final", agregó.

Pese a su arduo trabajo, la bailarina nunca ha dejado de hacer ejercicio, decidió seguir entrenando hasta el final y estar mejor que nunca, evidentemente esto quedó demostrado con esta fotografía. 

La publicación de la cantante de 49 años recibió grandes elogios de sus seguidores de Instagram y más de 3 millones de likes.

