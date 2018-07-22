Reportan tiroteo en un supermercado de los Ángeles

Un tiroteo y posible toma de rehenes se reportó este sábado en un Supermercado en la ciudad de los Ángeles, al oeste de California de acuerdo con el reporte de las autoridades locales.
A young hostage is released from the Trader Joe's shooting/barricade in Silver Lake. Live Updates on NBC4 News Now: https://t.co/pMgERwjqyD pic.twitter.com/rbyQn5tJ4j— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) 22 de julio de 2018
"Podemos confirmar que hay un sospechoso atrincherado activamente dentro de un (supermercado) #TraderJoes en #Silverlake", reportó la policía de Los Ángeles en su cuenta de Twitter.
UPDATE: Earlier today, officers went in pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting. At the termination of the pursuit, an officer involved shooting occurred, and the suspect has barricaded himself inside a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. https://t.co/fLAowNpgYL— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) 22 de julio de 2018
UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) 22 de julio de 2018
"Viendo una posible situación de rehenes en Los Ángeles", escribió por su lado en Twitter el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.
Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 de julio de 2018
Hasta el momento las autoridades locales no han entregado más detalles del incidente que se presente en California.