Atentados

Reportan tiroteo en un supermercado de los Ángeles

El presunto agresor habría tomado rehenes en un Trader Joe's de acuerdo con el primer reporte de las autoridades de California.

Un tiroteo y posible toma de rehenes se reportó este sábado en un Supermercado en la ciudad de los Ángeles, al oeste de California de acuerdo con el reporte de las autoridades locales.

"Podemos confirmar que hay un sospechoso atrincherado activamente dentro de un (supermercado) #TraderJoes en #Silverlake", reportó la policía de Los Ángeles en su cuenta de Twitter.

"Viendo una posible situación de rehenes en Los Ángeles", escribió por su lado en Twitter el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.

Hasta el momento las autoridades locales no han entregado más detalles del incidente que se presente en California.

