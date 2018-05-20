Carrusel Caracol

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez se proclama campeón del Abierto Británico de squash

El colombiano venció al N° del mundo Mohamed ElShorbagy con parciales 11-7, 6-11, 8-11, 11-2, 11-9.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez /

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez se proclamó campeón del Abierto Británico de squash tras vencer al N° 1 del mundo Mohamed ElShorbagy con parciales 11-7, 6-11, 8-11, 11-2, 11-9.

El bogotano de 32 años sorprendió con una espectacular presentación en Inglaterra y batió al mejor jugador en la disciplina. 

