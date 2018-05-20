Miguel Ángel Rodríguez se proclama campeón del Abierto Británico de squash

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez se proclamó campeón del Abierto Británico de squash tras vencer al N° 1 del mundo Mohamed ElShorbagy con parciales 11-7, 6-11, 8-11, 11-2, 11-9.
El bogotano de 32 años sorprendió con una espectacular presentación en Inglaterra y batió al mejor jugador en la disciplina.
OUTRAGEOUS RETRIEVAL!!! 😱😱😱— PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) 20 de mayo de 2018
This is RIDICULOUS from @MiguelSquash - first the dive then the sprint!
We still can't believe he got that ball! 👏 #BritOpen18 #WhereLegendsAreMade pic.twitter.com/g31nB1ldDY