Ganadores de lo Premios Billboards Latinos 2018

La ceremonia tiene lugar en Las Vegas Estados Unidos. J Balvin y Shakira son los favoritos de la noche con 12 nominaciones cada uno.

Artista del Año

Ozuna

Artista del Año, Debut 

Christian Nodal 

Gira del Año

Hot Latin Song, Colaboración Vocal

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Artista del Año, Redes Sociales

Maluma

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino

Luis Fonsi

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo

 Canción del Año, Airplay

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

“Top Latin Album” del Año

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo

CNCO

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista

Álbum Tropical del Año 

Categoría Latin Rhythm

Canción Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año

J Balvin

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista

Daddy Yankee

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Nicky Jam 

Categoría escritor/productor/editora

Compositor del Año

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 


 


 

 


 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 


 

 

