Kendall Jenner se burla de la nueva relación de su excuñado Scott Disick

“Ahhh, Scott y sus niños“, Kendall ha comentado en una imagen en la que sale su excuñado Scott junto a su nueva novia y sus hijos que tuvo con Kourtney Kardashian.
La modelo quizás comentó eso ya que Scott Disick tiene 34 años y la modelo Sofia Richie 19 años.
La imagen fue publicada oficialmente por una cuenta de Instagram y luego la modelo Sofia la re-publicó en su cuenta con gran mensaje en el que le responde Kendall que, su hermana Kourtney tiene 38 y su novio tiene 24, su mamá Kris tiene 62 y su novio 33. Y le pregunta que ¿Por qué no está de acuerdo con la relación que ella tiene con Scott?
Princess Pepsi throwing shade at an unproblematic girl. Kendall sweetie your big sis Kourtney is 38 and her boyfriend Younes is 24, Your mom is 62 and her boyfriend Corey is 33. Why are you not okay with Sofia and Scott's relationship? LMFAO don't give a fuck about Sofia and don't involve in her life. Go promote PEPSI and animal fur. (I don't hate Kendall, just called her out for shading Sofia. We all know that's disrespectful)
Scott Disick estuvo por más de ocho años con una de las hermanas mayores de Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian con quién tiene tres hijos.