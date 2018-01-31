Dos y Punto

Kendall Jenner se burla de la nueva relación de su excuñado Scott Disick

La modelo hizo un comentario en su cuenta de Instagram que quizás no le pareció gracioso al exesposo de Kourtney Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner y Scott Disick /

“Ahhh, Scott y sus niños“, Kendall ha comentado en una imagen en la que sale su excuñado Scott junto a su nueva novia y sus hijos que tuvo con Kourtney Kardashian.

La modelo quizás comentó eso ya que Scott Disick tiene 34 años y la modelo Sofia Richie 19 años.

La imagen fue publicada oficialmente por una cuenta de Instagram y luego la modelo Sofia la re-publicó en su cuenta con gran mensaje en el que le responde Kendall que, su hermana Kourtney tiene 38 y su novio tiene 24, su mamá Kris tiene 62 y su novio 33. Y le pregunta que ¿Por qué no está de acuerdo con la relación que ella tiene con Scott?

Scott Disick estuvo por más de ocho años con una de las hermanas mayores de Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian con quién tiene tres hijos.

