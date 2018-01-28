Resultados de los partidos de cuarta ronda de la FA Cup

Resultados de los partidos de cuarta ronda -dieciseisavos de final- de la FA Cup (Copa de Inglaterra):
- Domingo
CHELSEA 3 - Newcastle United 0
Cardiff City . - Manchester City . (16:00 GMT)
- Sábado
Peterborough United 1 - LEICESTER CITY 5
Huddersfield Town 1 - Birmingham 1 (+)
HULL CITY 2 - Nottingham Forest 1
Middlesbrough 0 - BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 1
Millwall 2 - Rochdale 2 (+)
Milton Keynes Dons 0 - COVENTRY CITY 1
Notts County 1 - Swansea 1 (+)
SHEFFIELD UNITED 1 - Preston North End 0
SOUTHAMPTON 1 - Watford 0
WIGAN ATHLETIC 2 - West Ham 0
Newport County 1 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 (+)
Liverpool 2 - WEST BROMWICH ALBION 3
- Viernes
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 3 - Reading 1
Yeovil Town 0 - MANCHESTER UNITED 4
- Clasificados para quinta ronda -octavos de final-: Sheffield Wednesday, Manchester United, Leicester, Hull, Brighton & Hove Albion, Coventry, Sheffield United, Southampton, Wigan Athletic, West Bromwich Albion y Chelsea.
(+) Partidos al 'replay' (desempate): Birmingham City-Huddersfield Town, Swansea City-Notts County, Rochdale-Millwall y Tottenham Hotspur-Newport County.