FÚTBOL INGLATERRA COPA

Resultados de los partidos de cuarta ronda de la FA Cup

Resultados de los partidos de cuarta ronda -dieciseisavos de final- de la FA Cup (Copa de Inglaterra):

- Domingo

CHELSEA 3 - Newcastle United 0

Cardiff City . - Manchester City . (16:00 GMT)

- Sábado

Peterborough United 1 - LEICESTER CITY 5

Huddersfield Town 1 - Birmingham 1 (+)

HULL CITY 2 - Nottingham Forest 1

Middlesbrough 0 - BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 1

Millwall 2 - Rochdale 2 (+)

Milton Keynes Dons 0 - COVENTRY CITY 1

Notts County 1 - Swansea 1 (+)

SHEFFIELD UNITED 1 - Preston North End 0

SOUTHAMPTON 1 - Watford 0

WIGAN ATHLETIC 2 - West Ham 0

Newport County 1 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 (+)

Liverpool 2 - WEST BROMWICH ALBION 3

- Viernes

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 3 - Reading 1

Yeovil Town 0 - MANCHESTER UNITED 4

- Clasificados para quinta ronda -octavos de final-: Sheffield Wednesday, Manchester United, Leicester, Hull, Brighton & Hove Albion, Coventry, Sheffield United, Southampton, Wigan Athletic, West Bromwich Albion y Chelsea.

(+) Partidos al 'replay' (desempate): Birmingham City-Huddersfield Town, Swansea City-Notts County, Rochdale-Millwall y Tottenham Hotspur-Newport County.

