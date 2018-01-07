Natalie Portman, Rosario Dawson y Mark Ruffalo se unen a #TIMESUP

El 2017 destapo muchas denuncias entorno al acoso sexual que se vive en Hollywood. Las acusaciones contra Harvey Weinstein promovieron que muchas mujeres decidieran decir #MeToo y con ello denunciar a las personas que las habían acosado.
Por ello, cientos de mujeres en Hollywood decidieron lanzar la campaña Time's Up, mostrando su apoyo a todas las que han sido agredidas sexualmente y promoviendo un fondo de defensa legal para apoyar las leyes en pro de la lucha por los derechos de las mujeres.
Es así como se popularizó la idea de vestir de negro durante este 7 de enero, en el marco de los Premios de los Globos de Oro.
Fashion can be powerful; it can change moods, perceptions and so much more. I know the power of fashion; it’s not just clothes— it’s a statement. Tonight many actresses will be making one of the most significant fashion statements in recent memory by showing solidarity with the #metoo and #timesup movements by wearing black on the @goldenglobes red carpet. The question tonight will be less about the “who” of what people are wearing and more about the “why”. We will be watching the red carpet and the show tonight, posting on our stories and live tweeting. There are sure to be many important moments for tonight. Check out our stories now for some of the commentary about tonight’s award show. #Globes75
Vea también: Gal Gadot y Saoirse Ronan vestirán de negro en los Globos de Oro.
Natalie Portman y Eva Longoria han decidido apoyar la idea y así lo han reflejado a través de sus redes sociales. Por su parte, Rosario Dawson hizo lo propio a través de un video.
#WhyWeWearBlack #TIMESUP #MeToo @timesupnow #GoTeam #TaranaBurke #MiraSorvino #CoreyFeldman #lupitanyongo timesupnow.com Times Up legal Legal Defense Fund money raised will provide subsidized legal support for people (men, women, disabled persons, LGBTQIA) who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace.
The Golden Globes red carpet is open! _ William H. Macy shows off his #TimesUp pin in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment and assault at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. | January 7, 2018 | 📷: @polkimaging | @nbc via #GettyEntertainment _ Stayed tuned for more Golden Globes coverage throughout the night!
Los hombres de la industria cinematográfica también se han pronunciado frente a la iniciativa. Es así como Mark Ruffalo, conocido por su papel de Hulk, compartió un video pidiendo igualdad en la industria y en todos los ámbitos de la vida diaria.
- Globos de Oro
- Acoso sexual
- Hollywood
- Premios cine
- Cine americano
- Delitos sexuales
- Industria cine
- Cine
- Delitos
- Justicia