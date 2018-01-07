Clasificación de la 2ª etapa y general de coches

Clasificación de la segunda etapa y general de coches del rally Dakar:
- 2ª etapa:
.1. Despres-Castera (FRA/Peugeot) 2h.56:51
.2. Peterhansel-Cottret (FRA/Peugeot) a 48
.3. Loeb-Elena (FRA-MON/Peugeot) a 3:08
.4. De Villiers-Von Zitzewitz (RSA-ALE/Toyota) a 7:26
.5. Terranova-Graue (ARG/Mini) a 12:53
.6. Sainz-Cruz (ESP/Peugeot) a 13:09
.7. Hirvonen-Schulz (FIN-ALE/Mini) a 13:50
.8. Al Attiyah-Baumel (QAT-FRA/Toyota) a 14:51
.9. Prokop-Tomanek (CHE/Ford) a 15:04
10. Chabot-Pillot (FRA/Toyota) a 16:13
11. Ten Brinke-Perin (HOL-FRA/Toyota) a 19:54
12. Al Qassimi-Panseri (EAU-FRA/Peugeot) a 21:07
13. Sireyjol-Beguin (FRA-BEL/Buggy) a 21:47
14. Roma-Haro Bravo (ESP/Mini) a 22:31
15. Amos-Delauay (ITA-FRA/Ford) a 25:51
-- General:
.1. Despres-Castera (FRA/Peugeot) 3h.21:18
.2. Peterhansel-Cottret (FRA/Peugeot) a 27
.3. De Villiers-Von Zitzewitz (RSA-ALE/Toyota) a 5:44
.4. Loeb-Elena (FRA-MON/Peugeot) a 6:09
.5. Al Attiyah-Baumel (QAT-FRA/Toyota) a 12:15
.6. Terranova-Graue (ARG/Mini) a 12:50
.7. Hirvonen-Schulz (FIN-ALE/Mini) a 12:50
.8. Sainz-Cruz (ESP/Peugeot) a 13:12
.9. Prokop-Tomanek (CHE/Ford) a 14:32
10. Ten Brinke-Perin (HOL-FRA/Toyota) a 17:43
11. Roma-Haro Bravo (ESP/Mini) a 20:48
12. Al Qassimi-Panseri (EAU-FRA/Peugeot) a 23:47
13. Przygonski-Colsoul (POL-BEL/Mini) a 26:03
14. Amos-Delauay (ITA-FRA/Ford) a 26:47
15. Van Merksteijn-Marton (HOL-POL/Toyota) a 41:36.