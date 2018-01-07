Noticiero Deportivo

AUTO MOTO DAKAR

Clasificación de la 2ª etapa y general de coches

Clasificación de la segunda etapa y general de coches del rally Dakar:

- 2ª etapa:

.1. Despres-Castera (FRA/Peugeot) 2h.56:51

.2. Peterhansel-Cottret (FRA/Peugeot) a 48

.3. Loeb-Elena (FRA-MON/Peugeot) a 3:08

.4. De Villiers-Von Zitzewitz (RSA-ALE/Toyota) a 7:26

.5. Terranova-Graue (ARG/Mini) a 12:53

.6. Sainz-Cruz (ESP/Peugeot) a 13:09

.7. Hirvonen-Schulz (FIN-ALE/Mini) a 13:50

.8. Al Attiyah-Baumel (QAT-FRA/Toyota) a 14:51

.9. Prokop-Tomanek (CHE/Ford) a 15:04

10. Chabot-Pillot (FRA/Toyota) a 16:13

11. Ten Brinke-Perin (HOL-FRA/Toyota) a 19:54

12. Al Qassimi-Panseri (EAU-FRA/Peugeot) a 21:07

13. Sireyjol-Beguin (FRA-BEL/Buggy) a 21:47

14. Roma-Haro Bravo (ESP/Mini) a 22:31

15. Amos-Delauay (ITA-FRA/Ford) a 25:51

-- General:

.1. Despres-Castera (FRA/Peugeot) 3h.21:18

.2. Peterhansel-Cottret (FRA/Peugeot) a 27

.3. De Villiers-Von Zitzewitz (RSA-ALE/Toyota) a 5:44

.4. Loeb-Elena (FRA-MON/Peugeot) a 6:09

.5. Al Attiyah-Baumel (QAT-FRA/Toyota) a 12:15

.6. Terranova-Graue (ARG/Mini) a 12:50

.7. Hirvonen-Schulz (FIN-ALE/Mini) a 12:50

.8. Sainz-Cruz (ESP/Peugeot) a 13:12

.9. Prokop-Tomanek (CHE/Ford) a 14:32

10. Ten Brinke-Perin (HOL-FRA/Toyota) a 17:43

11. Roma-Haro Bravo (ESP/Mini) a 20:48

12. Al Qassimi-Panseri (EAU-FRA/Peugeot) a 23:47

13. Przygonski-Colsoul (POL-BEL/Mini) a 26:03

14. Amos-Delauay (ITA-FRA/Ford) a 26:47

15. Van Merksteijn-Marton (HOL-POL/Toyota) a 41:36.

