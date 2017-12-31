Carrusel de la Música y el Deporte

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Marcador de la vigésima primera jornada

Redacción deportes, 31 dic (EFE).-

---------------------- D O M I N G O ----------------------------

Crystal Palace 0

Manchester City 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 1 Jay Rodriguez (89, pen)

Arsenal 1 Alexis (84)

---------------------- S A B A D O ------------------------------

Bournemouth 2 Ryan Fraser (33 y 88)

Everton 1 Idrissa Gueye (57)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Chelsea 5 Antonio Ruidiger (3), Danny Drinkwater (9),

Pedro (23), Willian (73), Davide Zappacosta

(88)

Stoke City 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Huddersfield 0

Burnley 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Liverpool 2 Salah (52 y 76)

Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy (3)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Newcastle 0

Brighton & Hove 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Watford 1 Andre Carrillo (11)

Swansea City 2 Jordan Ayew (86), Luciano Narsingh (90)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester United 0

Southampton 0

---------------------- J U E V E S ------------------------------

Tottenham 21.00 (20.00 GMT)

West Ham

-----------------------------------------------------------------

- Próxima jornada:

. Lunes 1 enero

Brighton & Hove - Bournemouth 13.30

Burnley - Liverpool 16:00

Leicester City - Huddersfield 16:00

Stoke City - Newcastle United 16:00

Everton - Manchester United 18.30

. Martes 2 enero

Southampton - Crystal Palace 20:45

Swansea City - Tottenham 20:45

West Ham - West Bromwich 20.45

Manchester City - Watford 21.00

. Miércoles 3 enero

Arsenal - Chelsea 20.45

(Hora CET. -1 GMT).

