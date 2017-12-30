Los Toros

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA (Actualización)

Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima primera jornada

(actualiza con el Manchester United - Southampton)

Redacción deportes, 30 dic (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:

.

- Resultados 21ª jornada:

. Sábado 30 de diciembre:

Bournemouth 2 - Everton 1

Chelsea 5 - Stoke 0

Huddersfield 0 - Burnley 0

Liverpool 2 - Leicester 1

Newcastle 0 - Brighton 0

Watford 1 - Swansea 2

Manchester United 0 - Southampton 0

. Domingo 31 de diciembre:

Crystal Palace - Manchester City 13.00

West Bromwich - Arsenal 17.30

. Jueves 4 enero

Tottenham - West Ham 21.00

Hora CET (-1 GMT)

.

- Clasificación: PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 20 19 1 0 61 12 58

.2. Chelsea 21 14 3 4 39 14 45

.3. Manchester Utd. 21 13 5 3 43 16 44

.4. Liverpool 21 11 8 2 48 24 41

.5. Tottenham 20 11 4 5 39 20 37

.6. Arsenal 20 11 4 5 37 25 37

.7. Burnley 21 9 7 5 18 17 34

.8. Leicester 21 7 6 8 31 32 27

.9. Everton 21 7 6 8 25 32 27

10. Watford 21 7 4 10 30 37 25

11. Huddersfield 21 6 6 9 18 32 24

12. Brighton 21 5 7 9 15 25 22

13. Southampton 21 4 8 9 20 30 20

14. Bournemouth 21 5 5 11 20 32 20

15. Stoke 21 5 5 11 23 46 20

16. Newcastle 21 5 4 12 19 30 19

17. Crystal Palace 20 4 6 10 18 32 18

18. West Ham 20 4 6 10 22 38 18

19. Swansea 21 4 4 13 13 32 16

20. West Bromwich 20 2 9 9 14 27 15

- Próxima jornada:

. Lunes 1 enero

Brighton & Hove - Bournemouth 13.30

Burnley - Liverpool 16:00

Leicester City - Huddersfield 16:00

Stoke City - Newcastle United 16:00

Everton - Manchester United 18.30

. Martes 2 enero

Southampton - Crystal Palace 20:45

Swansea City - Tottenham 20:45

West Ham - West Bromwich 20.45

Manchester City - Watford 21.00

. Miércoles 3 enero

Arsenal - Chelsea 20.45

(Hora CET. -1 GMT).

