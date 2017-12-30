Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima primera jornada

(actualiza con el Manchester United - Southampton)
Redacción deportes, 30 dic (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:
.
- Resultados 21ª jornada:
. Sábado 30 de diciembre:
Bournemouth 2 - Everton 1
Chelsea 5 - Stoke 0
Huddersfield 0 - Burnley 0
Liverpool 2 - Leicester 1
Newcastle 0 - Brighton 0
Watford 1 - Swansea 2
Manchester United 0 - Southampton 0
. Domingo 31 de diciembre:
Crystal Palace - Manchester City 13.00
West Bromwich - Arsenal 17.30
. Jueves 4 enero
Tottenham - West Ham 21.00
Hora CET (-1 GMT)
.
- Clasificación: PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 20 19 1 0 61 12 58
.2. Chelsea 21 14 3 4 39 14 45
.3. Manchester Utd. 21 13 5 3 43 16 44
.4. Liverpool 21 11 8 2 48 24 41
.5. Tottenham 20 11 4 5 39 20 37
.6. Arsenal 20 11 4 5 37 25 37
.7. Burnley 21 9 7 5 18 17 34
.8. Leicester 21 7 6 8 31 32 27
.9. Everton 21 7 6 8 25 32 27
10. Watford 21 7 4 10 30 37 25
11. Huddersfield 21 6 6 9 18 32 24
12. Brighton 21 5 7 9 15 25 22
13. Southampton 21 4 8 9 20 30 20
14. Bournemouth 21 5 5 11 20 32 20
15. Stoke 21 5 5 11 23 46 20
16. Newcastle 21 5 4 12 19 30 19
17. Crystal Palace 20 4 6 10 18 32 18
18. West Ham 20 4 6 10 22 38 18
19. Swansea 21 4 4 13 13 32 16
20. West Bromwich 20 2 9 9 14 27 15
- Próxima jornada:
. Lunes 1 enero
Brighton & Hove - Bournemouth 13.30
Burnley - Liverpool 16:00
Leicester City - Huddersfield 16:00
Stoke City - Newcastle United 16:00
Everton - Manchester United 18.30
. Martes 2 enero
Southampton - Crystal Palace 20:45
Swansea City - Tottenham 20:45
West Ham - West Bromwich 20.45
Manchester City - Watford 21.00
. Miércoles 3 enero
Arsenal - Chelsea 20.45
(Hora CET. -1 GMT).