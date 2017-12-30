Marcador de la vigésima primera jornada

(actualiza con el Manchester United - Southampton)
---------------------- S A B A D O ------------------------------
Bournemouth 2 Ryan Fraser (33 y 88)
Everton 1 Idrissa Gueye (57)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Chelsea 5 Antonio Ruidiger (3), Danny Drinkwater (9),
Pedro (23), Willian (73), Davide Zappacosta
(88)
Stoke City 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Huddersfield 0
Burnley 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Liverpool 2 Salah (52 y 76)
Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy (3)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Newcastle 0
Brighton & Hove 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Watford 1 Andre Carrillo (11)
Swansea City 2 Jordan Ayew (86), Luciano Narsingh (90)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester United 0
Southampton 0
---------------------- D O M I N G O ----------------------------
Crystal Palace 13.00 (12.00 GMT)
Manchester City
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Bromwich 17.30 (16.30 GMT)
Arsenal
---------------------- J U E V E S ------------------------------
Tottenham 21.00 (20.00 GMT)
West Ham
-----------------------------------------------------------------
- Próxima jornada:
. Lunes 1 enero
Brighton & Hove - Bournemouth 13.30
Burnley - Liverpool 16:00
Leicester City - Huddersfield 16:00
Stoke City - Newcastle United 16:00
Everton - Manchester United 18.30
. Martes 2 enero
Southampton - Crystal Palace 20:45
Swansea City - Tottenham 20:45
West Ham - West Bromwich 20.45
Manchester City - Watford 21.00
. Miércoles 3 enero
Arsenal - Chelsea 20.45
(Hora CET. -1 GMT).