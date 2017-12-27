Especiales Caracol

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados de la vigésima jornada y clasificación

Resultados de la vigésima jornada y clasificación de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:

- Resultados 20ª jornada:

. Martes 26 diciembre

Tottenham 5 - Southampton 2

Bournemouth 3 - West Ham 3

Chelsea 2 - Brighton 0

Huddersfield 1 - Stoke 1

Manchester United 2 - Burnley 2

Watford 2 - Leicester 1

West Bromwich 0 - Everton 0

. Más tarde:

Liverpool 5 - Swansea 0

. Miércoles 27 diciembre

Newcastle 0 - Manchester City 1

. Jueves 28 diciembre

Crystal Palace - Arsenal (21.00/20:00 GMT)

- Clasificación: PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 20 19 1 0 61 12 58

.2. Manchester Utd. 20 13 4 3 43 16 43

.3. Chelsea 20 13 3 4 34 14 42

.4. Liverpool 20 10 8 2 46 23 38

.5. Tottenham 20 11 4 5 39 20 37

.6. Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34 23 34

.7. Burnley 20 9 6 5 18 17 33

.8. Leicester 20 7 6 7 30 30 27

.9. Everton 20 7 6 7 24 30 27

10. Watford 20 7 4 9 29 35 25

11. Huddersfield 20 6 5 9 18 32 23

12. Brighton 20 5 6 9 15 25 21

13. Stoke 20 5 5 10 23 41 20

14. Southampton 20 4 7 9 20 30 19

15. Newcastle 20 5 3 12 19 30 18

16. Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 16 29 18

17. West Ham 20 4 6 10 22 38 18

18. Bournemouth 20 4 5 11 18 31 17

19. West Bromwich 20 2 9 9 14 27 15

20. Swansea 20 3 4 13 11 31 13

- Próxima jornada:

. Sábado 30 de diciembre:

16:00. Bournemouth - Everton

16:00. Chelsea - Stoke

16:00. Huddersfield - Burnley

16:00. Liverpool - Leicester

16:00. Newcastle - Brighton

16:00. Watford - Swansea

18:30. Manchester United - Southampton

. Domingo 31 de diciembre:

13:00. Crystal Palace - Manchester City

17:30. West Brom - Arsenal

(Hora CET. -1 GMT).

