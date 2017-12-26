Una voz en el camino

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA (Actualización)

Marcador de la vigésima jornada

Marcador de la vigésima jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:

---------------------------------------------------------------

Tottenham 5 Kane (22, 39 y 67), Alli (49) y Son Heung-Min

(51)

Southampton 2 Boufal (64) y Tadic (82)

---------------------------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 3 Gosling (30), Ake (57) y Wilson (92)

West Ham 3 Collins (7) y Arnautovic (82 y 89)

---------------------------------------------------------------

Chelsea 2 Morata (46) y Marcos Alonso (60)

Brighton 0

---------------------------------------------------------------

Huddersfield 1 Ince (10)

Stoke 1 Sobhi (60)

---------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester United 2 Lingard (53 y 91)

Burnley 2 Barnes (3), Defour (36)

---------------------------------------------------------------

Watford 2 Wague (46+), Schmeichel (65 pp)

Leicester 1 Mahrez (38)

---------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 0

Everton 0

---------------------------------------------------------------

Liverpool 5 Coutinho (6), Firmino (52 y 67),

Alexander-Arnold (65) y Oxlade-Chamberlain

(83)

Swansea 0

---------------------------------------------------------------

- Miércoles 27 diciembre:

Newcastle - Manchester City (20.45/19:45 GMT)

- Jueves 28 diciembre

Crystal Palace - Arsenal (21.00/20:00 GMT).

