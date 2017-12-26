Marcador de la vigésima jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:
Tottenham 5 Kane (22, 39 y 67), Alli (49) y Son Heung-Min
(51)
Southampton 2 Boufal (64) y Tadic (82)
Bournemouth 3 Gosling (30), Ake (57) y Wilson (92)
West Ham 3 Collins (7) y Arnautovic (82 y 89)
Chelsea 2 Morata (46) y Marcos Alonso (60)
Brighton 0
Huddersfield 1 Ince (10)
Stoke 1 Sobhi (60)
Manchester United 2 Lingard (53 y 91)
Burnley 2 Barnes (3), Defour (36)
Watford 2 Wague (46+), Schmeichel (65 pp)
Leicester 1 Mahrez (38)
West Bromwich 0
Everton 0
Liverpool 5 Coutinho (6), Firmino (52 y 67),
Alexander-Arnold (65) y Oxlade-Chamberlain
(83)
Swansea 0
- Miércoles 27 diciembre:
Newcastle - Manchester City (20.45/19:45 GMT)
- Jueves 28 diciembre
Crystal Palace - Arsenal (21.00/20:00 GMT).