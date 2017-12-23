Noticiero Deportivo

FÚTBOL INGLATERRA

Resultados y clasificación de la decimonovena jornada

Resultados de la decimonovena jornada y clasificación de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:

- Resultados de la 19ª jornada:

. Viernes 22 de diciembre:

Arsenal 3 - Liverpool 3

. Sábado 23 de diciembre:

Everton 0 - Chelsea 0

Brighton&Hove 1 - Watford 0

Manchester City 4 - Bournemouth 0

Southampton 1 - Huddersfield 1

Stoke City 3 - West Bromwich 1

Swansea City 1 - Crystal Palace 1

West Ham 2 - Newcastle 3

Burnley 0 - Tottenham 3

Leicester 2 - Manchester United 2

- Clasificación: PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 19 18 1 0 60 12 55

.2. Manchester Utd 19 13 3 3 41 14 42

.3. Chelsea 19 12 3 4 32 14 39

.4. Liverpool 19 9 8 2 41 23 35

.5. Tottenham 19 10 4 5 34 18 34

.6. Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34 23 34

.7. Burnley 19 9 5 5 16 15 32

.8. Leicester 19 7 6 6 29 28 27

.9. Everton 19 7 5 7 24 30 26

10. Watford 19 6 4 9 27 34 22

11. Huddersfield 19 6 4 9 17 31 22

12. Brighton 19 5 6 8 15 23 21

13. Southampton 19 4 7 8 18 25 19

14. Stoke 19 5 4 10 22 40 19

15. Newcastle 19 5 3 11 19 29 18

16. Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 16 29 18

17. West Ham 19 4 5 10 19 35 17

18. Bournemouth 19 4 4 11 15 29 16

19. West Bromwich 19 2 8 9 14 27 14

20. Swansea 19 3 4 12 11 26 13

- Próxima jornada:

. Martes 26 diciembre

Tottenham - Southampton 13:30

Bournemouth - West Ham 16:00

Chelsea - Brighton&Hove 16:00

Huddersfield - Stoke 16:00

Manchester United -Burnley 16:00

Watford - Leicester 16:00

West Bromwich - Everton 16:00

Liverpool - Swansea 18.30

. Miércoles 27 diciembre

Newcastle - Manchester City 20.45

. Jueves 28 diciembre

Crystal Palace - Arsenal 21.00

(Hora CET. -1 GMT).

