Marcador de la decimonovena jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:
----------------------- VIERNES ---------------------------------
Arsenal 3 Coutinho (26), Salah (52), Firmino (71)
Liverpool 3 Alexis Sánchez (53), Xhaka (56), Ozil (58)
----------------------- SÁBADO ----------------------------------
Everton 0
Chelsea 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Brighton & Hove 1 Gross (64)
Watford 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester City 4 Agüero (27, 79), Sterling (53) y Danilo
(85)
Bournemouth 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Southampton 1 Austin (24)
Huddersfield 1 Depoitre (64)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Stoke City 3 Allen (19), Choupo-Moting (45), Sobhi (95)
West Bromwich 1 Rondón (51)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Swansea 1 Ayew (77)
Crystal Palace 1 Milivojevic (59 pen)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Ham 2 Arnautovic (6), Ayer (68)
Newcastle 3 Saivet (10), Diame (52), Atsu (60)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Burnley 0
Tottenham 3 Kane (7 pen, 69 y 79)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Leicester - 20.45 (19.45 GMT)
Manchester United -
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Vigésima jornada:
. Martes 26 diciembre
Tottenham - Southampton 13:30
Bournemouth - West Ham 16:00
Chelsea - Brighton&Hove 16:00
Huddersfield - Stoke 16:00
Manchester United - Burnley 16:00
Watford - Leicester 16:00
West Bromwich - Everton 16:00
Liverpool - Swansea 18.30
. Miércoles 27 diciembre
Newcastle - Manchester City 20.45
. Jueves 28 diciembre
Crystal Palace - Arsenal 21.00
Hora CET (-1 GMT).