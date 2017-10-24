‘The bestida’ casi queda la presentadora de Premios de la Fifa Layla Anna Lee, dejó a más de uno con la boca abierta por su sensual vestido. Caracol Radio 23/10/2017 - 18:15 COT Usa y para navegar por la galería anterior play siguiente #Throwback to when I was named in the FHM top 100! Behind the scenes...I was sick in the back of the taxi on my way to this shoot. In a plastic bag @aysetary was carrying, thank God! The incredible @zoemcconnell made me feel amazing and got these incredible shots of a girl who was utterly utterly terrified. . . . . #fhm #sexiest #bmx #cycling #bikini #brazilian #terrified #sportspresenter #presenter #tvpresenter #photoshoot #bodyconfidence #nerves #nervesbad #smile #girl #girlonbike #top100 #throwbackthursday Una publicación compartida de Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) el 3 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 10:52 PDT 1 Layla Anna Lee es una influencer británica Such a wonderful night tonight! Thank you @sportindustry for inviting me to present an award - an absolute honour! #BTSIA ❤️ photo by @anthonyharveyphoto /Getty images #lbd #tvpresenter #sportspresenter #awards #redcarpetdress #fashion #lace #layla #youtuber #blogger #ombre #balayage Una publicación compartida de Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) el 27 de Abr de 2017 a la(s) 6:25 PDT 2 Que ha paralizado los Premios Fifa Monday’s can kiss my ass... #nailedit #notscared Una publicación compartida de Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) el 13 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 11:50 PST 3 Por su gran sensualidad Home for Christmas and it feels so good. 📸 By @chris_parkes_esq Una publicación compartida de Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) el 21 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 9:20 PST 4 Layla, de 34 años, ha estado en grandes eventos con la apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos de Londres 2012. No #MyEpl show this week as it's International break and I'm on international duty 😜🇮🇳 Back next week as usual so subscribe now link in bio x Una publicación compartida de Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) el 7 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 6:54 PDT 5 Y también participó en el programa The Dugout que fue transmitió por Internet en el Mundial 2014. Shamelessly love your body. Don't let others judge you and more importantly do not judge yourself. Don't speak badly of the body that serves you so well. We should be ultimately nothing but grateful. 🙏🏼 I often fight with my body. Yesterday my jeans were feeling pretty tight. It made me panic and ruined my day. I know that anger doesn't help me in anyway at all. When I turn my mind around to just adore my body regardless then I tend to treat it better, eat better, work out and get back to my happy weight easier. Nothing good comes from anger. Love love love the skin you are in. Una publicación compartida de Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) el 18 de Sep de 2016 a la(s) 3:33 PDT 6 Layla Anna Lee es una influencer británica Late night work out because your body deserves you to MAKE time. Listening to @professorgreen 🎧 and spinning out. Una publicación compartida de Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) el 1 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 5:11 PDT 7 Que ha paralizado los Premios Fifa Just incase you were concerned, I did manage to get off the sofa safely #GoodbyeFHM 📸 by @zoemcconnell #socks #top100 #fhm #presenter #tvpresenter #sportspresenter Una publicación compartida de Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) el 4 de Feb de 2016 a la(s) 2:30 PST 8 Por su gran sensualidad 📷by Tom Leishman #tvpresenter #sportspresenter Una publicación compartida de Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) el 4 de Dic de 2015 a la(s) 12:42 PST 9 Layla, de 34 años, ha estado en grandes eventos con la apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos de Londres 2012. Happy St.Patricks Day💚 Una publicación compartida de Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) el 17 de Mar de 2015 a la(s) 6:56 PDT 10 Y también participó en el programa The Dugout que fue transmitió por Internet en el Mundial 2014.