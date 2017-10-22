Resultados de la 9ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 9.
Londres, 22 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la PremierLeague después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 9.
-- Resultados de la 9ª jornada:
- Domingo
Everton 2 - Arsenal 5
Tottenham . - Liverpool .(15:00 GMT)
- Sábado
Chelsea 4 - Watford 2
Huddersfield 2 - Manchester Utd 1
Manchester City 3 - Burnley 0
Newcastle 1 - Crystal Palace 0
Stoke 1 - Bournemouth 2
Swansea 1 - Leicester 2
Southampton 1 - West Bromwich 0
- Viernes
West Ham 0 - Brighton 3
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 9 8 1 0 32 4 25
.2. Manchester Utd 9 6 2 1 22 4 20
.3. Tottenham 8 5 2 1 15 5 17
.4. Chelsea 9 5 1 3 17 10 16
.5. Arsenal 9 5 1 3 17 12 16
.6. Watford 9 4 3 2 15 17 15
.7. Newcastle 9 4 2 3 10 8 14
.8. Liverpool 8 3 4 1 13 12 13
.9. Burnley 9 3 4 2 8 9 13
10. Southampton 9 3 3 3 8 9 12
11. Huddersfield 9 3 3 3 7 10 12
12. Brighton 9 3 2 4 9 10 11
13. West Bromwich 9 2 4 3 7 10 10
14. Leicester 9 2 3 4 12 14 9
15. Swansea 9 2 2 5 6 10 8
16. West Ham 9 2 2 5 8 17 8
17. Stoke 9 2 2 5 10 20 8
18. Everton 9 2 2 5 7 18 8
19. Bournemouth 9 2 1 6 6 13 7
20. Crystal Palace 9 1 0 8 2 19 3
-- Jornada 10 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 28 de octubre: Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur(11:30 GMT), Arsenal-Swansea City (14:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-WestHam United (14:00 GMT), Liverpool-Huddersfield Town (14:00 GMT),Watford-Stoke City (14:00 GMT), West Bromwich Albion-Manchester City(14:00 GMT) y Bournemouth-Chelsea (16:30 GMT).
- Domingo 29 de octubre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Southampton(12:30 GMT) y Leicester City-Everton (15:00 GMT).
- Lunes 30 de octubre: Burnley-Newcastle United (19:00 GMT).