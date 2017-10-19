La tierna reacción de un bebé al escuchar por primera vez

En las redes sociales se ha estado circulando un tierno video, que fue publicado por la cuenta de Instagram Theblushingbluebird, en el que el protagonista es Charly, una pequeño de dos meses.
CHARLY HEARS FOR THE FIRST TIME AND HEARS ME SAY I LOVE YOU FOR THE FIRST TIME!!! (Watch til the end)And she's holding back happy tears and emotional as her mama. 😭😭😭 We had our miracle moment that I have been praying for when Char got her hearing aids today. We didn't think she would hear anything so this was more incredible than I can put in to words. Her journey to implants and language development is off to an amazing start! #charlyshearingjourney #hearingaids #profoundhearingloss #deaf #babyhearsforthefirsttime #firsttimehearing #cochlear #2monthsold * Jukin Media Verified * Find this video and others like it by visiting https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/973436 For licensing / permission to use, please email licensing(at)jukinmedia(dot)com.
En el clic se puede ver la reacción de la pequeño al escuchar la voz de su madre, esto lo pudo hacer gracias a unos audífonos auditivos.
En el video, que cuenta con miles de reproducciones, se puede ver cómo Charly derrama varias lágrimas al escuchar el “Hello” de su madre. Esto ha conmovido a muchos de los espectadores quienes lo han expresado con lindos mensajes.