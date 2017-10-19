Resultados y clasificación del Grupo C dela Liga Europa.
Madrid, 19 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del Grupo C dela Liga Europa
.
-- Resultados:
- Jornada 1 (14 septiembre 2017 (19.00)):
Hoffenheim 1 - Braga 2
Estambul Basaksehir 0 - Ludogorets 0
- Jornada 2 (28 septiembre 2017 (21.05):
Ludogorets 2 - Hoffenheim 1
Braga 2 - Estambul Basaksehir 1
- Jornada 3 (19 octubre 2017 (21.05):
Braga 0 - Ludogorets 2
Hoffenheim 3 - Istanbul Basaksehir 1
- Clasificación
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
=================================
.1. Ludogorets 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
.2. Braga 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
.3. Hoffenheim 3 1 0 2 5 5 3
.4. Estambul Basaksehir 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
- Jornada 4 (2 noviembre 2017 (19.00):
Ludogorets - Braga
Estambul Basaksehir - Hoffenheim
- Jornada 5 (23 noviembre 2017 (21.05):
Braga - Hoffenheim
Ludogorets - Estambul Basaksehir
- Jornada 6 (7 diciembre 2017 (19.00):
Hoffenheim - Ludogorets
Estambul Basaksehir - Braga.