Resultados y clasificación del Grupo J dela Liga Europa.
Madrid, 19 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del Grupo J dela Liga Europa
.
-- Resultados:
- Jornada 1 (14 septiembre 2017 (21.05):
Zorya 0 - Ostersund 2
Hertha Berlín 0 - Athletic 0
.
- Jornada 2 (28 septiembre 2017 (19.00):
Athletic 0 - Zorya 1
Ostersund 1 - Hertha Berlín 0
- Jornada 3 (19 octubre 2017 (19.00):
Ostersund 2 - Athletic 2
Zorya 2 - Hertha Berlín 1
- Clasificación
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
=================================
.1. Ostersund 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
.2. Zorya 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
.3. Athletic 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
.4. Hertha Berlín 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
- Jornada 4 (2 noviembre 2017 (21.05):
Athletic - Ostersund
Hertha Berlín - Zorya
- Jornada 5 (23 noviembre 2017 (19.00):
Ostersund - Zorya
Athletic - Hertha Berlín
- Jornada 6 (7 diciembre 2017 (21.05):
Zorya - Athletic
Hertha Berlín - Ostersund.