Dos y Punto

¿No tienes cuenta?

Regístrate

¿Ya eres usuario?

Entra en tu cuenta

O conéctate con

FÚTBOL LIGA EUROPA

Resultados y clasificación del Grupo J

Resultados y clasificación del Grupo J dela Liga Europa.

Madrid, 19 oct (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del Grupo J dela Liga Europa

.

-- Resultados:

- Jornada 1 (14 septiembre 2017 (21.05):

Zorya 0 - Ostersund 2

Hertha Berlín 0 - Athletic 0

.

- Jornada 2 (28 septiembre 2017 (19.00):

Athletic 0 - Zorya 1

Ostersund 1 - Hertha Berlín 0

- Jornada 3 (19 octubre 2017 (19.00):

Ostersund 2 - Athletic 2

Zorya 2 - Hertha Berlín 1

- Clasificación

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

=================================

.1. Ostersund 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

.2. Zorya 3 2 0 1 3 3 6

.3. Athletic 3 0 2 1 2 3 2

.4. Hertha Berlín 3 0 1 2 1 3 1

- Jornada 4 (2 noviembre 2017 (21.05):

Athletic - Ostersund

Hertha Berlín - Zorya

- Jornada 5 (23 noviembre 2017 (19.00):

Ostersund - Zorya

Athletic - Hertha Berlín

- Jornada 6 (7 diciembre 2017 (21.05):

Zorya - Athletic

Hertha Berlín - Ostersund.

Cargando