Dos y Punto

¿No tienes cuenta?

Regístrate

¿Ya eres usuario?

Entra en tu cuenta

O conéctate con

FÚTBOL LIGA EUROPA

Marcador de la tercera jornada

Madrid, 19 oct (EFE).-

------------------------- G R U P O A -------------------------

Astana 4 Patrick Twumas (33 pen y 42), Junior

Kabananga (47 y 52)

Maccabi Tel Aviv 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Villarreal a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)

Slavia Praga

------------------------- G R U P O G -------------------------

Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Isaac Cuenca (87)

Steaua Bucarest 2 Harlem-Eddy Gnohere (70 y 75)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Lugano 3 Mattia Bottani (63), Carlinhos (69),

Alexander Gerndt (88)

Viktoria Plzen 2 Michael Krmencik (76), Marek Bakos (90)

------------------------- G R U P O H -------------------------

BATE Borisov 1 Aleksey Rios (55)

Colonia 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Estrella Roja 0

Arsenal 1 Oliver Giroud (85)

------------------------- G R U P O I -------------------------

Konyaspor 0

Salzburgo 2 Fredrik Gulbrandsen (5), Munas Dabbur (80)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Marsella 2 Lucas Ocampos (28), Maxime Lopez (76)

Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Rafael Martins (17)

------------------------- G R U P O J -------------------------

Oestersunds 2 Alhaji Gero (52), Curtis Edwards (64)

Athletic Bilbao 2 Aritz Aduriz (14), Iñaki Williams (89)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Zorya 2 Silas (42), Oleksandr Svatok (79)

Hertha Berlin 1 Davie Selke (56)

------------------------- G R U P O K -------------------------

Niza 1 Mario Balotelli (4)

Lazio 3 Felipe Caicedo (5), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

(65 y 89)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Zulte-Waregem 1 Guram Kashia (23, p.p.)

Vitesse 1 Thomas Bruns (27)

------------------------- G R U P O L -------------------------

Vardar Skopje 0

Real Sociedad 6 Mikel Oyarzábal (12), William Jose (34, 42,

55, 59), Del La Bella (89)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Zenit Petersburg 3 Emiliano Ariel Rigoni (1, 68 y 75)

Rosenborg 1 Paal Andre Helland (88)

------------------------- G R U P O B -------------------------

Dinamo Kiev a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)

Young Boys

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Skenderbeu a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)

Partizan

------------------------- G R U P O C -------------------------

Braga a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)

Ludogorets

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Hoffenheim a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)

Estambul Basaksehir

------------------------- G R U P O D -------------------------

Milan a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)

AEK Atenas

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Austria Viena a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)

Rijeka

------------------------- G R U P O E -------------------------

Atalanta a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)

Apollon Limassol

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Everton a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)

Lyon

------------------------- G R U P O F -------------------------

Sheriff a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)

Lokomotiv Moscú

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Zlin a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)

Copenhague

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Cargando