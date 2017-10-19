Marcador de la tercera jornada

Madrid, 19 oct (EFE).-
------------------------- G R U P O A -------------------------
Astana 4 Patrick Twumas (33 pen y 42), Junior
Kabananga (47 y 52)
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Villarreal a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)
Slavia Praga
------------------------- G R U P O G -------------------------
Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 Isaac Cuenca (87)
Steaua Bucarest 2 Harlem-Eddy Gnohere (70 y 75)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Lugano 3 Mattia Bottani (63), Carlinhos (69),
Alexander Gerndt (88)
Viktoria Plzen 2 Michael Krmencik (76), Marek Bakos (90)
------------------------- G R U P O H -------------------------
BATE Borisov 1 Aleksey Rios (55)
Colonia 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Estrella Roja 0
Arsenal 1 Oliver Giroud (85)
------------------------- G R U P O I -------------------------
Konyaspor 0
Salzburgo 2 Fredrik Gulbrandsen (5), Munas Dabbur (80)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Marsella 2 Lucas Ocampos (28), Maxime Lopez (76)
Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Rafael Martins (17)
------------------------- G R U P O J -------------------------
Oestersunds 2 Alhaji Gero (52), Curtis Edwards (64)
Athletic Bilbao 2 Aritz Aduriz (14), Iñaki Williams (89)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Zorya 2 Silas (42), Oleksandr Svatok (79)
Hertha Berlin 1 Davie Selke (56)
------------------------- G R U P O K -------------------------
Niza 1 Mario Balotelli (4)
Lazio 3 Felipe Caicedo (5), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
(65 y 89)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Zulte-Waregem 1 Guram Kashia (23, p.p.)
Vitesse 1 Thomas Bruns (27)
------------------------- G R U P O L -------------------------
Vardar Skopje 0
Real Sociedad 6 Mikel Oyarzábal (12), William Jose (34, 42,
55, 59), Del La Bella (89)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Zenit Petersburg 3 Emiliano Ariel Rigoni (1, 68 y 75)
Rosenborg 1 Paal Andre Helland (88)
------------------------- G R U P O B -------------------------
Dinamo Kiev a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)
Young Boys
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Skenderbeu a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)
Partizan
------------------------- G R U P O C -------------------------
Braga a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)
Ludogorets
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Hoffenheim a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)
Estambul Basaksehir
------------------------- G R U P O D -------------------------
Milan a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)
AEK Atenas
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Austria Viena a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)
Rijeka
------------------------- G R U P O E -------------------------
Atalanta a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)
Apollon Limassol
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Everton a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)
Lyon
------------------------- G R U P O F -------------------------
Sheriff a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)
Lokomotiv Moscú
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Zlin a las 21.05 (19.05 GMT)
Copenhague
-----------------------------------------------------------------